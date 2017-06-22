Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2017

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2017

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 22 June 2017 - 30 June 2017
Prize / Best Short Film
Ambulance Ambulance
Sebastian Torngren Wartin
Winner
All nominees
Vacío Vacío
Sergio Martínez Alberto
Goodnight Birdy Enkebal
Zara Zerny
Special Prize / For an Outstanding Contribution to the World Cinema
Franco Nero
Franco Nero
Winner
Special Prize / For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Michele Placido
Michele Placido
Winner
Audience Award / Main Competition
Thawed Carp 6.8
Thawed Carp Karp otmorozhennyy
Vladimir Kott
Winner
Audience Award / Russian Cinema: Perspectives
All nominees
Douggy Douggy
Matvey Fiks
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Summer Blooms 6.6
Summer Blooms Shigatsu no nagai yume
Ryutaro Nakagawa
Winner
Golden St. George / Best Film
Yuan Shang 6.5
Yuan Shang
Qiao Liang
Winner
Golden St. George
All nominees
Darkland 6.6
Darkland Underverden
Fenar Ahmad
Watch trailer
Thawed Carp 6.8
Thawed Carp Karp otmorozhennyy
Vladimir Kott
Sinfonía para Ana 6.9
Sinfonía para Ana
Ernesto Ardito, Virna Molina
Summer Blooms 6.6
Summer Blooms Shigatsu no nagai yume
Ryutaro Nakagawa
The Bottomless Bag 7.4
The Bottomless Bag Meshok bez dna
Rustam Hamdamov
Sari sicak 5.7
Sari sicak
Fikret Reyhan
Buy me 5.9
Buy me Kupi menya
Vadim Perelman
The Best of All Worlds 7.7
The Best of All Worlds Die beste aller Welten
Adrian Goiginger
Star Boys Kaiken se kestää
Visa Koiso-Kanttila
Ordinary Person 6.1
Ordinary Person Botongsaram / Ordinary Person
Kim Bong-han
Selfie 6.0
Selfie
Víctor García León
No Bed of Roses 6.1
No Bed of Roses Doob / No Bed of Roses
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki
Russian Film Critics Award / Main Competition
The Bottomless Bag 7.4
The Bottomless Bag Meshok bez dna
Rustam Hamdamov
Winner
Sinfonía para Ana 6.9
Sinfonía para Ana
Ernesto Ardito, Virna Molina
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award - Special Mention
Summer Blooms 6.6
Summer Blooms Shigatsu no nagai yume
Ryutaro Nakagawa
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Sung Hyun-joo
Ordinary Person
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Verena Altenberger
The Best of All Worlds
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
Sari sicak 5.7
Sari sicak
Fikret Reyhan
Winner
Sari sicak 5.7
Sari sicak
Fikret Reyhan
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Documentary Competition
The Paris Opera 7.2
The Paris Opera L'Opéra
Jean-Stéphane Bron
Winner
All nominees
The Departure 7.1
The Departure
Lana Wilson
Devil's Freedom 7.7
Devil's Freedom La Libertad del Diablo
Everardo González
Almost There 7.2
Almost There
Zhaklin Zyund
El Pacto de Adriana 7.5
El Pacto de Adriana
Lissette Orozco
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Short Film Competition
All nominees
Retouch Retouch
Kaveh Mazaheri
Violin 7.7
Violin
Konstantin Fam
Silver St. George / Special Jury Award
The Bottomless Bag 7.4
The Bottomless Bag Meshok bez dna
Rustam Hamdamov
Winner
Kommersant Weekend Prize
No Bed of Roses 6.1
No Bed of Roses Doob / No Bed of Roses
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki
Winner
NETPAC Award
Ordinary Person 6.1
Ordinary Person Botongsaram / Ordinary Person
Kim Bong-han
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more