Moscow International Film Festival 1987

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1987

Site Russia
Prize / Best Actor
84 Charing Cross Road
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Dorottya Udvaros
Csók, Anyu!
Winner
Special Prize
Courier 7.3
Courier Kuryer
Karen Shahnazarov
Winner
6.3
Hero of the Year Bohater roku
Feliks Falk
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
6.3
Hero of the Year Bohater roku
Feliks Falk
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Non-Competition
Golden Prize
Intervista 6.7
Intervista
Federico Fellini
Winner
All nominees
The Night of the Pencils La noche de los lápices
Héctor Olivera
Oktoberfest Oktoberfest
Dragan Kresoja
The Man in the Black Cape O Homem da Capa Preta
Sérgio Rezende
Za kude putuvate Za kude putuvate
Rangel Vulchanov
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
Claude Berri
The Wife of an Important Man Zawgat Ragul Muhimm
Mohamed Khan
Schmutz Schmutz
Paulus Manker
Mirch Masala Mirch Masala
Ketan Mehta
Early Spring Barndommens gade
Astrid Henning-Jensen
Kangaroo Kangaroo
Tim Burstall
Csók, Anyu! Csók, Anyu!
János Rózsa
Gardens of Stone 6.4
Gardens of Stone
Francis Ford Coppola
84 Charing Cross Road 7.4
84 Charing Cross Road
David Jones
A Successful Man 6.7
A Successful Man Un hombre de éxito
Humberto Solás
The Serpent's Way Ormens väg på hälleberget
Bo Widerberg
Vernehmung der Zeugen Vernehmung der Zeugen
Gunther Scholz
Death of a Beautiful Dream 7.6
Death of a Beautiful Dream Smrt krásných srncu
Karel Kachyňa
Tarot Tarot
Rudolf Thome
6.3
Hero of the Year Bohater roku
Feliks Falk
The House of Bernarda Alba 6.8
The House of Bernarda Alba La casa de Bernarda Alba
Mario Camus
Lo que importa es vivir Lo que importa es vivir
Luis Alcoriza
Zhenzhen de fa wu Zhenzhen de fa wu
Tongjun Xu
Parenda haye mahajir Parenda haye mahajir
Latif Ahmadi
Courier 7.3
Courier Kuryer
Karen Shahnazarov
Hard asfalt Hard asfalt
Sølve Skagen
Het gezin van Paemel Het gezin van Paemel
Paul Cammermans
