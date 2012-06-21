Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2012

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2012

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 21 June 2012 - 30 June 2012
Prize / Best Short Film
The Centrifuge Brain Project The Centrifuge Brain Project
Till Nowak
Winner
Special Prize
Audience Award
A Magnificent Haunting 5.7
A Magnificent Haunting Magnifica presenza
Ferzan Özpetek
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are Bastards A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are Bastards
Stefano Sollima
Winner
Golden St. George
Junkhearts 5.7
Junkhearts
Tinge Krishnan
Winner
All nominees
Lonely Island 4.9
Lonely Island Odinokiy ostrov
Peeter Simm
Poslednyaya skazka Rity 7.2
Poslednyaya skazka Rity
Renata Litvinova
Fecha de Caducidad Fecha de Caducidad
Kenya Marquez
July Krapetz
Kiril Stankov
80 Millions 80 milionów
Waldemar Krzystek
A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are Bastards A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are Bastards
Stefano Sollima
The Door 6.2
The Door
István Szabó
The Horde 6.7
The Horde Orda
Andrei Proshkin
A Cherry on a Pomegranate Tree Shilishu shang jie yingtao
Li Chen
Growing in the Wind Rouyidan Dar Bad
Rahbar Ghanbari
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg 4.8
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg Golfstrim pod aysbergom
Evgeniy Pashkevich
The Apostle 6.9
The Apostle O Apóstolo
Fernando Cortizo
A Magnificent Haunting 5.7
A Magnificent Haunting Magnifica presenza
Ferzan Özpetek
Vegetarian Cannibal Ljudozder vegetarijanac
Branko Schmidt
Fire in Hell Jiokhwa
Sang-woo Lee
Naked Harbour 5.4
Naked Harbour Vuosaari
Aku Louhimies
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award
A Magnificent Haunting 5.7
A Magnificent Haunting Magnifica presenza
Ferzan Özpetek
Winner
A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are Bastards A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are Bastards
Stefano Sollima
Winner
Dr. Ketel Dr. Ketel
Linus de Paoli
Winner
Kokoko 6.6
Kokoko
Avdotya Smirnova
Winner
The Centrifuge Brain Project The Centrifuge Brain Project
Till Nowak
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award
A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are Bastards A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are Bastards
Stefano Sollima
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan
Junkhearts
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Roza Khayrullina
Roza Khayrullina
The Horde
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
The Horde 6.7
The Horde Orda
Andrei Proshkin
Winner
The Horde 6.7
The Horde Orda
Andrei Proshkin
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Documentary Competition
Searching for Sugar Man 8.2
Searching for Sugar Man
Malik Bendjelloul
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Perspectives Competition
Wreckers 6.2
Wreckers
Dictynna Hood
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Fecha de Caducidad Fecha de Caducidad
Kenya Marquez
Winner
Stanislavsky Prize
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
For the outstanding achievement in the career of acting and devotion to the principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
Kommersant Weekend Prize
Poslednyaya skazka Rity 7.2
Poslednyaya skazka Rity
Renata Litvinova
Winner
NETPAC Award
The Horde 6.7
The Horde Orda
Andrei Proshkin
Winner
