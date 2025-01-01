Menu
Moscow International Film Festival 1977

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1977

Prize / Best Actor
Radko Polič
Idealist
Winner
Amza Pellea
The Punishment
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Mercedes Carreras
Crazy Women
Winner
Mary Apick
Dead End
Winner
Special Prize
Night Over Chile 7.2
Night Over Chile Noch nad Chili
Sebastián Alarcón, Aleksandr Kosarev
Winner
Río Negro Río Negro
Manuel Pérez
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Kuntur Wachana Kuntur Wachana
Federico García Hurtado
Winner
Golden Prize
Mimino 8.1
Mimino
Georgiy Daneliya
Winner
The Fifth Seal 8.1
The Fifth Seal Az ötödik pecsét
Zoltán Fábri
Winner
Foul Play El puente
Juan Antonio Bardem
Winner
Baseynat 7.3
Baseynat
Binka Zhelyazkova
The Head Al-ras
Faisal Al-Yasiri
The Moving Picture Man El cine soy yo
Luis Armando Roche
An Unforgettable Autumn An Unforgettable Autumn
Khaltariin Damdin
Omar Gatlato Omar Gatlato
Merzak Allouache
Crazy Women Las locas
Enrique Carreras
Evening Land Aftenlandet
Peter Watkins
Antti the Treebranch Antti Puuhaara
Katariina Lahti, Heikki Partanen, Riitta Rautoma
The Incorrigible Barbara Die unverbesserliche Barbara
Lothar Warneke
Outsiders Ceddo
Ousmane Sembène
Logan's Run 6.8
Logan's Run
Michael Anderson
Dead End Bon Bast
Parviz Sayyad
Kadin Hamlet Kadin Hamlet
Metin Erksan
Idealist Idealist
Igor Pretnar
The Sternstein Manor Sternsteinhof
Hans W. Geissendörfer
Ocalic miasto Ocalic miasto
Jan Lomnicki
Sonya and the Madman Sonya and the Madman
Houssam El-Din Mustafa
The Late Blossom Le soleil se lève en retard
André Brassard
Mina, Wind of Freedom Mina, viento de libertad
Antonio Eceiza
Elvis! Elvis! Elvis! Elvis!
Kay Pollak
The August Star Sao tháng Tám
Dac Tran
The Life of Chikuzan 6.3
The Life of Chikuzan Chikuzan hitori tabi
Kaneto Shindo
Río Negro Río Negro
Manuel Pérez
Heroes Are Born Twice Al-abtal yooladoon marratayn
Salah Dehny
The Punishment Osânda
Sergiu Nicolaescu
Do Be Quick Bez, at ti neutece
Stanislav Strnad
Shadow of the Castles L'ombre des châteaux
Daniel Duval
It Shouldn't Happen to a Vet It Shouldn't Happen to a Vet
Eric Till
Mrigayaa Mrigayaa
Mrinal Sen
Kuntur Wachana Kuntur Wachana
Federico García Hurtado
Een stille liefde Een stille liefde
René van Nie
San Babila-8 P.M. 6.8
San Babila-8 P.M. San Babila ore 20 un delitto inutile
Carlo Lizzani
Silver Prize
Shadow of the Castles L'ombre des châteaux
Daniel Duval
Winner
Winner
Winner
Special Diploma
Elvis! Elvis! Elvis! Elvis!
Lele Dorazio To the young actor.
Winner
