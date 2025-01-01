Menu
Film festivals
Moscow International Film Festival
Events
Moscow International Film Festival 1977
All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1977
Site
Russia
Prize / Best Actor
Radko Polič
Idealist
Winner
Amza Pellea
The Punishment
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Mercedes Carreras
Crazy Women
Winner
Mary Apick
Dead End
Winner
Special Prize
7.2
Night Over Chile
Noch nad Chili
Sebastián Alarcón, Aleksandr Kosarev
Winner
Río Negro
Río Negro
Manuel Pérez
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Kuntur Wachana
Kuntur Wachana
Federico García Hurtado
Winner
Golden Prize
8.1
Mimino
Georgiy Daneliya
Winner
Watch trailer
8.1
The Fifth Seal
Az ötödik pecsét
Zoltán Fábri
Winner
Foul Play
El puente
Juan Antonio Bardem
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Baseynat
Binka Zhelyazkova
The Head
Al-ras
Faisal Al-Yasiri
The Moving Picture Man
El cine soy yo
Luis Armando Roche
An Unforgettable Autumn
An Unforgettable Autumn
Khaltariin Damdin
Omar Gatlato
Omar Gatlato
Merzak Allouache
Crazy Women
Las locas
Enrique Carreras
Evening Land
Aftenlandet
Peter Watkins
Antti the Treebranch
Antti Puuhaara
Katariina Lahti, Heikki Partanen, Riitta Rautoma
Antti the Treebranch
Antti Puuhaara
Katariina Lahti, Heikki Partanen, Riitta Rautoma
The Incorrigible Barbara
Die unverbesserliche Barbara
Lothar Warneke
Outsiders
Ceddo
Ousmane Sembène
6.8
Logan's Run
Michael Anderson
Dead End
Bon Bast
Parviz Sayyad
Kadin Hamlet
Kadin Hamlet
Metin Erksan
Idealist
Idealist
Igor Pretnar
The Sternstein Manor
Sternsteinhof
Hans W. Geissendörfer
Ocalic miasto
Ocalic miasto
Jan Lomnicki
Sonya and the Madman
Sonya and the Madman
Houssam El-Din Mustafa
The Late Blossom
Le soleil se lève en retard
André Brassard
Mina, Wind of Freedom
Mina, viento de libertad
Antonio Eceiza
Elvis! Elvis!
Elvis! Elvis!
Kay Pollak
The August Star
Sao tháng Tám
Dac Tran
6.3
The Life of Chikuzan
Chikuzan hitori tabi
Kaneto Shindo
7.2
Night Over Chile
Noch nad Chili
Sebastián Alarcón, Aleksandr Kosarev
Río Negro
Río Negro
Manuel Pérez
Heroes Are Born Twice
Al-abtal yooladoon marratayn
Salah Dehny
The Punishment
Osânda
Sergiu Nicolaescu
Do Be Quick
Bez, at ti neutece
Stanislav Strnad
Shadow of the Castles
L'ombre des châteaux
Daniel Duval
It Shouldn't Happen to a Vet
It Shouldn't Happen to a Vet
Eric Till
Mrigayaa
Mrigayaa
Mrinal Sen
Kuntur Wachana
Kuntur Wachana
Federico García Hurtado
Een stille liefde
Een stille liefde
René van Nie
6.8
San Babila-8 P.M.
San Babila ore 20 un delitto inutile
Carlo Lizzani
Show all nominees
Silver Prize
Shadow of the Castles
L'ombre des châteaux
Daniel Duval
Winner
7.3
Baseynat
Binka Zhelyazkova
Winner
Omar Gatlato
Omar Gatlato
Merzak Allouache
Winner
Special Diploma
Elvis! Elvis!
Elvis! Elvis!
Lele Dorazio
To the young actor.
Winner
