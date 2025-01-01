Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1975

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1975

Prize / Best Actor
Georgi Georgiev-Getz
A Peasant on a Bicycle
Winner
Miguel Benavides
El otro Francisco
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Harriet Andersson
Harriet Andersson
The White Wall
Winner
Special Prize
The Year of the Solar Eclipse Nar hirtsen jil
Dshamjangijn Buntar
Winner
141 perc a befejezetlen mondatból 141 perc a befejezetlen mondatból
Zoltán Fábri For the direction.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Dersu Uzala 8.2
Dersu Uzala
Akira Kurosawa
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award - Special Mention
Prem Kahani Prem Kahani
Rajesh Khanna
Winner
Diploma
The Massacre of Kafr Kassem Kafr kasem
Borhane Alaouié
Winner
The Little Girl of Hanoi Em bé Hà-Noi
Hai Ninh
Winner
Guns of War Uzicka Republika
Zivorad 'Zika' Mitrovic
Winner
How to Be an Adult Eya Dan Loku Lamayek
Malini Fonseka For the acting.
Winner
The Castle of Sand Suna no utsuwa
Yoshitarô Nomura
Winner
Golden Prize
We All Loved Each Other So Much 7.6
We All Loved Each Other So Much C'eravamo tanto amati
Ettore Scola
Winner
The Promised Land 7.0
The Promised Land Ziemia obiecana
Andrzej Wajda
Winner
Dersu Uzala 8.2
Dersu Uzala
Akira Kurosawa
Winner
All nominees
Actorul si salbaticii Actorul si salbaticii
Manole Marcus
Allpakallpa Allpakallpa
Bernardo Arias
Den siste Fleksnes Den siste Fleksnes
Bo Hermansson
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Joseph Hardy
Home for Christmas Jouluksi kotiin
Jaakko Pakkasvirta
Red Sien Rooie Sien
Frans Weisz
Souvenir of Gibraltar Souvenir of Gibraltar
The Little Girl of Hanoi Em bé Hà-Noi
Hai Ninh
The White Wall 6.3
The White Wall Den vita väggen
Stig Björkman
Only the Wind Knows the Answer 5.8
Only the Wind Knows the Answer Die Antwort kennt nur der Wind
Alfred Vohrer
Guns of War Uzicka Republika
Zivorad 'Zika' Mitrovic
Krasnoe yabloko Krasnoe yabloko
Tolomush Okeyev
Thai Tigers Roar Payak rai thaiteep
Sakka Charuchinda
141 perc a befejezetlen mondatból 141 perc a befejezetlen mondatból
Zoltán Fábri
Abnaa' el Samt Abnaa' el Samt
Minir Radi
Between Day and Night Zwischen Nacht und Tag
Horst E. Brandt
The Castle of Sand Suna no utsuwa
Yoshitarô Nomura
The Year of the Solar Eclipse Nar hirtsen jil
Dshamjangijn Buntar
My Brother Has a Cute Brother Muj brácha má prima bráchu
Stanislav Strnad
La guerre du pétrole n'aura pas lieu La guerre du pétrole n'aura pas lieu
Souheil Ben-Barka
Totstellen Totstellen
Axel Corti
The Massacre of Kafr Kassem Kafr kasem
Borhane Alaouié
Nazareno Cruz and the Wolf Nazareno Cruz y el lobo
Leonardo Favio
Xala Xala
Ousmane Sembène
El otro Francisco El otro Francisco
Sergio Giral
L'héritage L'héritage
Mohamed Bouamari
La quema de Judas La quema de Judas
Román Chalbaud
How to Be an Adult Eya Dan Loku Lamayek
Darmasena Pathiraja
La regenta La regenta
Gonsalo Suarez
Chorus Chorus
Mrinal Sen
The House in the South La casa del Sur
Sergio Olhovich
A Peasant on a Bicycle 7.4
A Peasant on a Bicycle Селянинът с колелото
Lyudmil Kirkov
Mes Petites Amoureuses 7.2
Mes Petites Amoureuses Mes petites amoureuses
Jean Eustache
Silver Prize
Chorus Chorus
Mrinal Sen
Winner
My Brother Has a Cute Brother Muj brácha má prima bráchu
Stanislav Strnad
Winner
Allpakallpa Allpakallpa
Bernardo Arias
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize - Diploma
El otro Francisco El otro Francisco
Sergio Giral
Winner
