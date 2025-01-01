Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1963

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1963

Site Russia
FIPRESCI Prize / Non-Competition
The Four Days of Naples Le quattro giornate di Napoli
Nanni Loy
Winner
Best Actor
The Great Escape 8.2
The Great Escape
Steve McQueen
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Actress
Saptapadi Saptapadi
Suchitra Sen
Winner
Golden Prize / Film
Hikô shôjo Hikô shôjo
Kiriô Urayama
Winner
Hill of Death 7.2
Hill of Death Kozara
Veljko Bulajic
Winner
Smrt si ríká Engelchen Smrt si ríká Engelchen
Ján Kadár, Elmar Klos
Winner
Smrt si ríká Engelchen Smrt si ríká Engelchen
Ján Kadár, Elmar Klos
Winner
Grand Prix
8½ 7.7
8½ / Otto e mezzo
Federico Fellini
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Los signos del zodiaco Los signos del zodiaco
Sergio Véjar
A Boy Ten Feet Tall Sammy Going South
Alexander Mackendrick
Nuevas amistades Nuevas amistades
Ramón Comas
Kalde spor Kalde spor
Arne Skouen
Den kære familie Den kære familie
Erik Balling
Chouchou and the Million Chouchou wa al million
Issam Hamawi
The Beggars Os Mendigos
Flávio Migliaccio
Toha, Pahlawan Bandung Selatan Toha, Pahlawan Bandung Selatan
Usmar Ismail
The Mad Executioners Der Henker von London
Edwin Zbonek
Hill of Death 7.2
Hill of Death Kozara
Veljko Bulajic
Porozhniy reys 7.9
Porozhniy reys
Vladimir Vengerov
The Twelve Chairs Las doce sillas
Tomás Gutiérrez Alea
Mediterranean Holiday Flying Clipper - Traumreise unter weissen Segeln
Hermann Leitner, Rudolf Nussgruber
Waiting Beach Sahele entezar
Syamak Yasami
Saladin El Naser Salah el Dine
Yussef Shahin
Hikô shôjo Hikô shôjo
Kiriô Urayama
Mrs. Tu Hau Chi Tu Hau
Ky Nam Pham
The Games Men Play La Cigarra no es un bicho
Daniel Tinayre
The Great Escape 8.2
The Great Escape
Dzhon Sterdzhes
Watch trailer
Legenda a vonaton Legenda a vonaton
Tamás Rényi
Saptapadi Saptapadi
Ajoy Kar
The Boys Pojat
Mikko Niskanen
Black Wings Czarne skrzydla
Eva Petelskaya, Cheslav Petelski
Changes in the Village Gamperaliya
Lester James Peries
Meet Baluyev Znakomtes, Baluyev!
Viktor Komissarzhevsky
Smrt si ríká Engelchen Smrt si ríká Engelchen
Ján Kadár, Elmar Klos
Naked Among Wolves 7.1
Naked Among Wolves Nackt unter Wölfen
Frank Beyer
Stranger in the City Sehirdeki yabanci
Halit Refig
Smrt si ríká Engelchen Smrt si ríká Engelchen
Ján Kadár, Elmar Klos
Mediterranean Holiday Flying Clipper - Traumreise unter weissen Segeln
Hermann Leitner, Rudolf Nussgruber
Lupeni 29 Lupeni 29
Mircea Dragan
The Suitor Le soupirant
Pierre Étaix
Wonderful Adventures of Nils 6.6
Wonderful Adventures of Nils Nils Holgerssons underbara resa
Kenne Fant
De overval De overval
Paul Rotha
Ene huuhnuu duu Ene huuhnuu duu
Ravjagiin Dorjpalam
Silver Prize / Director of Photography
Jørgen Skov
Den kære familie
Winner
Silver Prize / Film
Lupeni 29 Lupeni 29
Mircea Dragan
Winner
Porozhniy reys 7.9
Porozhniy reys
Vladimir Vengerov
Winner
Mrs. Tu Hau Chi Tu Hau
Ky Nam Pham
Winner
Black Wings Czarne skrzydla
Eva Petelskaya, Cheslav Petelski
Winner
Legenda a vonaton Legenda a vonaton
Tamás Rényi
Winner
Special Diploma
The Suitor Le soupirant
Pierre Étaix
Winner
Special Silver Prize
Naked Among Wolves 7.1
Naked Among Wolves Nackt unter Wölfen
Frank Beyer
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more