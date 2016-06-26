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Poster of Center of My World
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Center of My World
7.1

Center of My World

, 2016
Die Mitte der Welt
Germany / Family / 18+
Poster of Center of My World
7.1

Synopsis

After a summer spent with his his best friend Kat to escape his family, Phil goes back to school and starts to question his feelings towards Nicholas, a new classmate.

Cast

Louis Hofmann
Louis Hofmann
Phil
Svenja Jung
Svenja Jung
Kat
Nina Proll
Pascal
Sabine Timoteo
Sabine Timoteo
Glass
Inka Friedrich
Inka Friedrich
Tereza
Jannik Schümann
Jannik Schümann
Nicholas
Ada Philine Stappenbeck
Dianne
Sascha Alexander Geršak
Michael
Can Bulut
Jan
Sarah Fuhrer
Klein Dianne
Director Jakob M. Erwa
Writer Jakob M. Erwa, Andreas Steinhöfel
Composer Paul Gallister
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 14 July 2017
World premiere 26 June 2016
Release date
11 November 2016 Austria
10 November 2016 Germany
Worldwide Gross $3,656
Production Neue Schönhauser Filmproduktion, Prisma Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Universum Film (UFA)
Also known as
Die Mitte der Welt, Center of My World, Centre of My World, Moi et mon monde, A világ közepe, Centro do Meu Mundo, Dünyamın Merkezi, El centro de mi mundo, Środek świata, Stred môjho sveta, Центар мог света, Центр моего мира, 僕の世界の中心は, 我的觸男日記, Le centre du monde, 센터 오브 마이 월드

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 17 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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