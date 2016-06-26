ProductionNeue Schönhauser Filmproduktion, Prisma Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Universum Film (UFA)
Also known as
Die Mitte der Welt, Center of My World, Centre of My World, Moi et mon monde, A világ közepe, Centro do Meu Mundo, Dünyamın Merkezi, El centro de mi mundo, Środek świata, Stred môjho sveta, Центар мог света, Центр моего мира, 僕の世界の中心は, 我的觸男日記, Le centre du monde, 센터 오브 마이 월드
Film rating
7.1
Rate12 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 17 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
NicholasI need you.
PhilNeed me? Just like the air to breathe? Or like the latest iPhone?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.