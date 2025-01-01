Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1991

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1991

FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
A Woman Between Two Brothers Razluchnitsa
Amir Karakulov
Winner
Special Prize / Special Prizes for An Outstanding Contribution To The World Cinema
City Life City Life
Dirk Rijneke, Mildred Van Leeuwaarden
Winner
City Life City Life
Dirk Rijneke, Mildred Van Leeuwaarden
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Spotted Dog Running at the Edge of the Sea 7.3
Spotted Dog Running at the Edge of the Sea Pegiy pyos, Begushchiy kraem morya
Karen Gevorkian
Winner
Golden St. George
Cup Final Gmar Gavi'a
Eran Riklis
Sukiny deti Sukiny deti
Leonid Filatov
Class Action Class Action
Michael Apted
The Doors 7.0
The Doors
Oliver Stone
Towards Evening Verso sera
Francesca Archibugi
Zaklad Zaklad
Teresa Kotlarczyk
Don Juan in Hell Don Juan en los infiernos
Gonsalo Suarez
Matti Manushulu Matti Manushulu
B. Narsing Rao
Madame Bovary 7.2
Madame Bovary
Claude Chabrol
Itt a szabadság! Itt a szabadság!
Péter Vajda
Homework La tarea
Jaime Humberto Hermosillo
Father Father
John Power
Walerjan Wrobel's Homesickness Das Heimweh des Walerjan Wróbel
Rolf Schübel
Romeo Romeo
Rita Horst
Silent Gunpowder Gluvi barut
Bahrudin 'Bato' Cengic
Immer & ewig Immer & ewig
Samir
The Adjuster The Adjuster
Atom Egoyan
The Garden The Garden
Derek Jarman
War in the Land of Egypt Al-moaten Masry
Salah Abouseif
The Way to Cheong Song Cheongsongeuro ganeun kil
Lee Doo-yong
The Wedding Maidens Chujia nu
Jin Wang
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Branislav Lečić
Silent Gunpowder
Winner
Mustafa Nadarević
Silent Gunpowder
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Special Jury Prize
The Adjuster The Adjuster
Atom Egoyan
Winner
Ecumenical Jury Award
Ecumenical Jury Award - Special Mention
Walerjan Wrobel's Homesickness Das Heimweh des Walerjan Wróbel
Rolf Schübel
Winner
Izydi! Izydi!
Dmitry Astrakhan
Winner
Special Mention
