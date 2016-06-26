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6.0
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Daughter
6.0
Daughter
, 2016
Dokhtar
Iran / Drama / 18+
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Filming locations
6.0
Synopsis
A young girl leaves her hometown in south of Iran for a half day trip without permission of her strict father to attend a close friend's goodbye party. In her way back home hazy weather changes all she had planned.
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Cast
Farhad Aslani
Ahmad Azizi
Merila Zare'i
Farzaneh
Mahoor Alvand
Setareh
Ebtessam Baghlani
Shahrokh Foroutanian
Pouneh's Father
Golnoosh Ghahremani
Yousef Ghelich
Yasaman Moavi
Newsha Modabber
Pouneh
Mahdokht Molaei
Director
Reza Mirkarimi
Writer
Mehran Kashani
Composer
Mohammad Reza Aligholi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
26 June 2016
Release date
25 November 2016
Australia
21 March 2018
France
28 June 2016
Iran
Production
Dreamlab Films
Also known as
Dokhtar, Daughter, Con Gái, Córka, Kız, Дочь, The Daughter
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
12
votes
6
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
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