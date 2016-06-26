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Poster of Daughter
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Daughter
6.0

Daughter

, 2016
Dokhtar
Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of Daughter
6.0

Synopsis

A young girl leaves her hometown in south of Iran for a half day trip without permission of her strict father to attend a close friend's goodbye party. In her way back home hazy weather changes all she had planned.

Cast

Farhad Aslani
Ahmad Azizi
Merila Zare'i
Farzaneh
Mahoor Alvand
Setareh
Ebtessam Baghlani
Shahrokh Foroutanian
Pouneh's Father
Golnoosh Ghahremani
Yousef Ghelich
Yasaman Moavi
Newsha Modabber
Pouneh
Mahdokht Molaei
Director Reza Mirkarimi
Writer Mehran Kashani
Composer Mohammad Reza Aligholi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 26 June 2016
Release date
25 November 2016 Australia
21 March 2018 France
28 June 2016 Iran
Production Dreamlab Films
Also known as
Dokhtar, Daughter, Con Gái, Córka, Kız, Дочь, The Daughter

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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