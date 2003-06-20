Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2003

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2003

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 20 June 2003 - 29 June 2003
Special Prize
Golden St. George
The End of a Mystery 5.4
The End of a Mystery Luz prodigiosa, La
Miguel Hermoso
Winner
All nominees
Warming Up Yesterday's Lunch Podgryavane na vcherashniya obed
Kostadin Bonev
Owl 6.3
Owl Fukurô
Kaneto Shindo
Eila Eila
Jarmo Lampela
To Kill a King 5.9
To Kill a King
Mike Barker
The Stroll 6.8
The Stroll Progulka
Aleksey Uchitel
Yu Yu
Franz Novotny
Seja o Que Deus Quiser! Seja o Que Deus Quiser!
Murilo Salles
Dancing in the Dust 6.8
Dancing in the Dust Raghs dar ghobar
Asghar Farhadi
Jigureul jikyeora! 7.2
Jigureul jikyeora!
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
Mayk Hodzhis
Moonlight Moonlight
Paula van der Oest
Roads to Koktebel 6.9
Roads to Koktebel Koktebel
Boris Hlebnikov, Alexei Popogrebski
Petersburg Peterburg
Irina Yevteyeva
Past Perfect Passato prossimo
Maria Sole Tognazzi
It's Easier for a Camel... 5.7
It's Easier for a Camel... Il est plus facile pour un chameau...
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
A Long Weekend in Pest and Buda Egy hét Pesten és Budán
Károly Makk
Skagerrak Skagerrak
Søren Kragh-Jacobsen
Malamor Malamor
Jorge Echeverry
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award
The Stroll 6.8
The Stroll Progulka
Aleksey Uchitel
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Faramarz Gharibian
Dancing in the Dust
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Shinobu Ootake
Shinobu Ootake
Owl
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
Jigureul jikyeora! 7.2
Jigureul jikyeora!
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Roads to Koktebel 6.9
Roads to Koktebel Koktebel
Boris Hlebnikov, Alexei Popogrebski
Winner
Stanislavsky Prize
Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more