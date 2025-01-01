Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1981

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1981

Site Russia
Prize / Best Actor
Roman Wilhelmi
The Moth
Winner
Tito Junco
Guardafronteras
Winner
Karl Merkatz
Der Bockerer
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Mersedes Sampetro
Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos
Winner
Maya-Gozel Aimedova
Tree Dzhamal
Winner
Special Prize
Ali in Wonderland Ali au pays des mirages
Ahmed Rachedi
Winner
Yo Ho Ho 7.7
Yo Ho Ho Йо Хо Х о
Zako Heskiya
Winner
That Instant, That While Ta chvíle, ten okamzik
Jirí Sequens
Winner
Season of Peace in Paris Sezona mira u Parizu
Predrag Golubović
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone Cánh dong hoang
Hong Sen Nguyen
Winner
Diploma
Yo Ho Ho 7.7
Yo Ho Ho Йо Хо Х о
Viktor Chuchkov To a young actor.
Winner
Golden Prize
Teheran 43 6.9
Teheran 43 Tegeran-43
Aleksandr Alov, Vladimir Naumov
Winner
O Homem que Virou Suco O Homem que Virou Suco
João Batista de Andrade
Winner
The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone Cánh dong hoang
Hong Sen Nguyen
Winner
All nominees
Bikaya suar Bikaya suar
Nabil Maleh
Savage Breed Razza selvaggia
Pasquale Squitieri
Jeppe on the Hill Jeppe på bjerget
Kaspar Rostrup
Ideiglenes paradicsom Ideiglenes paradicsom
András Kovács
Al Qadisiyya Al Qadisiyya
Salah Abouseif
Blood Season Fasl-e khoon
Habib Kavosh
Lumina palida a durerii Lumina palida a durerii
Iulian Mihu
Sentimental Sentimental (requiem para un amigo)
Sergio Renán
Guardafronteras Guardafronteras
Octavio Cortázar
Night by the Seashore Yö meren rannalla
Erkko Kivikoski
Morning Undersea Manhã Submersa
Lauro António
That Instant, That While Ta chvíle, ten okamzik
Jirí Sequens
The Pretenders 7.3
The Pretenders De pretenders
Jos Stelling
Pictures Pictures
Michael Black
Au revoir à lundi Au revoir à lundi
Maurice Dugowson
Sällskapsresan eller Finns det svenskt kaffe på grisfesten Sällskapsresan eller Finns det svenskt kaffe på grisfesten
Lasse Åberg
Ali in Wonderland Ali au pays des mirages
Ahmed Rachedi
Der Bockerer Der Bockerer
Franz Antel
The Man with the Carnation O anthropos me to garyfallo
Nikos Tzimas
Season of Peace in Paris Sezona mira u Parizu
Predrag Golubović
Tree Dzhamal 7.6
Tree Dzhamal Derevo Dzhamal
Khodzhakuli Narliev
Notre fille Notre fille
Daniel Kamwa
Belønningen Belønningen
Bjørn Lien
El caso Huayanay El caso Huayanay
Federico García Cambero
Muddy River 7.9
Muddy River Doro no kawa
Kohei Oguri
Khatan-Bator Khatan-Bator
Jigjidsuren Gombojav
Seduction La seducción
Arturo Ripstein
Diva 6.7
Diva
Zhan-Zhak Beiney
Kalyug Kalyug
Shyam Benegal
Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos 6.5
Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos
Pilar Miró
Trokadero Trokadero
Klaus Emmerich
Brothers and Sisters Brothers and Sisters
Richard Woolley
Unser kurzes Leben Unser kurzes Leben
Lothar Warneke
The Moth 7.0
The Moth Cma
Tomasz Zygadlo
Yo Ho Ho 7.7
Yo Ho Ho Йо Хо Х о
Zako Heskiya
Victory 6.7
Victory
John Huston
Silver Prize
Belønningen Belønningen
Bjørn Lien
Winner
Ideiglenes paradicsom Ideiglenes paradicsom
András Kovács
Winner
Muddy River 7.9
Muddy River Doro no kawa
Kohei Oguri
Winner
Special Diploma
El caso Huayanay El caso Huayanay
Federico García Cambero
Winner
Night by the Seashore Yö meren rannalla
Erkko Kivikoski
Winner
Morning Undersea Manhã Submersa
Lauro António
Winner
Lumina palida a durerii Lumina palida a durerii
Iulian Mihu
Winner
The Man with the Carnation O anthropos me to garyfallo
Nikos Tzimas
Winner
Special Mention / Acting
Kudrat Kudrat
Rajesh Khanna
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize - Diploma
The Man with the Carnation O anthropos me to garyfallo
Nikos Tzimas
Winner
Rodina Prize / Best Film
Teheran 43 6.9
Teheran 43 Tegeran-43
Aleksandr Alov, Vladimir Naumov
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more