Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2018

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2018

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 19 April 2018 - 26 April 2018
Prize / Best Short Film
Bonboné Bonboné
Rakan Mayasi
Winner
All nominees
Susotázs Susotázs
Barnabás Tóth
Excuse Me, I'm Looking for the Ping-pong Room and My Girlfriend Excuse Me, I'm Looking for the Ping-pong Room and My Girlfriend
Bernhard Wenger
Special Prize / For an Outstanding Contribution to the World Cinema
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Winner
Special Prize / For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Nastassja Kinski
Nastassja Kinski
Winner
Audience Award / Main Competition
Nu 4.3
Nu
Yan Ge
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
The Lord Eagle 7.2
The Lord Eagle Toyon kyyl
Eduard Novikov
Winner
Golden St. George / Best Film
The Lord Eagle 7.2
The Lord Eagle Toyon kyyl
Eduard Novikov
Winner
All nominees
Nochnoy Bog 7.5
Nochnoy Bog
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Stray 5.8
Stray
Dastin Fineli
Golden St. George
All nominees
Spitak 6.2
Spitak
Alexander Kott
Сабот 6.7
Сабот
Rashid Malikov
Bloody Richard 5.6
Bloody Richard Riccardo va all'inferno
Roberta Torre
Rage Raiva
Serzhio Trefo
Halef 5.7
Halef
Murat Düzgünoğlu
The 12th Man The 12th Man
Harald Zwart
Nu 4.3
Nu
Yan Ge
Ophelia 6.6
Ophelia
Claire McCarthy
Soldier's Mementos Ojang gunui baltob
Kim Jae-han
Ar putām uz lūpām 7.3
Ar putām uz lūpām
Jānis Nords
Gaspard va au mariage 6.0
Gaspard va au mariage
Antony Cordier
Watch trailer
5.7
Napoli velata
Ferzan Özpetek
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Diploma
Rage Raiva
Serzhio Trefo
Winner
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / International Competition
Rage Raiva
Serzhio Trefo
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award - Special Mention
Ar putām uz lūpām 7.3
Ar putām uz lūpām
Jānis Nords
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Kiran Chernok
Stray
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Giovanna Mezzogiorno
Giovanna Mezzogiorno
Napoli velata
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
Spitak 6.2
Spitak
Alexander Kott
Winner
Spitak 6.2
Spitak
Alexander Kott
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Documentary Competition
The Cleaners 7.1
The Cleaners
Moritz Riesewieck, Hans Block
Winner
The Cleaners 7.1
The Cleaners
Moritz Riesewieck, Hans Block
Winner
Silver St. George / Special Jury Award
Nu 4.3
Nu
Yan Ge
Winner
Grand Prix
All nominees
Bartók 8.3
Bartók
József Sipos
Kommersant Weekend Prize / Main Competition
Rage Raiva
Serzhio Trefo
Winner
NETPAC Award
Zhong Guo Fan Gao 7.6
Zhong Guo Fan Gao
Yuy Tyanci Kiki, Yu Haibo
Winner
Chopard Talent Award / Best Actor
All nominees
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic
Ice
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more