Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2005

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2005

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 17 July 2005 - 26 July 2005
FIPRESCI Prize
The Guitar Mongoloid 6.1
The Guitar Mongoloid Gitarrmongot
Ruben Östlund
Winner
Golden St. George
Dreaming of Space 6.5
Dreaming of Space Kosmos kak predchuvstvie
Aleksey Uchitel
Winner
All nominees
El desenlace El desenlace
Juan Pinzás
Frozen Land Paha maa
Aku Louhimies
Erkak Erkak
Yusuf Roziqov
The Chumscrubber 6.8
The Chumscrubber
Arie Posin
Stolen Eyes Otkradnati ochi
Radoslav Spassov
Nyfes 7.8
Nyfes
Pantelis Voulgaris
Wrong Side Up 5.8
Wrong Side Up Pribehy obycejneho silenstvi
Petr Zelenka
Bal-Can-Can 6.1
Bal-Can-Can
Darko Mitrevski
Le sourire d'Hassan Le sourire d'Hassan
Frédéric Goupil
The Guitar Mongoloid 6.1
The Guitar Mongoloid Gitarrmongot
Ruben Östlund
Welcome Home Welcome Home
Andreas Gruber
La vita che vorrei La vita che vorrei
Dzhuzeppe Pichchioni
Dear Wendy 6.8
Dear Wendy
Thomas Vinterberg
La Última Luna La Última Luna
Miguel Littín
Left Food Forward on the Beat Table Bozorg Zire Paye Chap
Kazem Ma'asoumi
The Porcelain Doll A porcelánbaba
Péter Gárdos
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award
Remote Access Udalyonnyy dostup
Svetlana Proskurina
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award
Dust 6.9
Dust Pyl
Sergey Loban
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award - Special Mention
Bal-Can-Can 6.1
Bal-Can-Can
Darko Mitrevski
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Hamid Farahnejad
Left Food Forward on the Beat
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Vesela Kazakova
Stolen Eyes
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
Dear Wendy 6.8
Dear Wendy
Thomas Vinterberg
Winner
Dear Wendy 6.8
Dear Wendy
Thomas Vinterberg
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Perspectives Competition
How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer
Georgina Garcia Riedel
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Frozen Land Paha maa
Aku Louhimies
Winner
Stanislavsky Prize
Jeanne Moreau
Winner
Lifetime Achievement Award
István Szabó
For outstanding contribution to world film arts.
Winner
