Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2011

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2011

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 23 June 2011 - 2 July 2011
Prize / Best Short Film
All nominees
Caos Caos
Fábio Baldo
Special Prize
Audience Award
Montevideo: Taste of a Dream Montevideo, Bog te video!
Dragan Belogrlich
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
The Waves 6.1
The Waves Las olas
Alberto Morais
Winner
Golden St. George / Best Film
All nominees
I Will Die Without You Ushenod mgoni movkvdebi
Levan Tutberidze, Archil Gelovani
I Will Die Without You Ushenod mgoni movkvdebi
Levan Tutberidze, Archil Gelovani
Golden St. George
The Waves 6.1
The Waves Las olas
Alberto Morais
Winner
All nominees
Tabu: The Soul Is a Stranger on Earth Tabu - Es ist die Seele ein Fremdes auf Erden
Christoph Stark
Revenge: A Love Story 6.8
Revenge: A Love Story Fuk sau che chi sei
Wong Ching-Po
Sneakers Kecove
Ivan Vladimirov, Valeri Yordanov
The Other Family La otra familia
Gustavo Loza
American Translation 6.4
American Translation
Jean-Marc Barr, Pascal Arnold
Heart's Boomerang 5.9
Heart's Boomerang Serdtsa bumerang
Nikolay Khomeriki
La vita facile La vita facile
Lucio Pellegrini
Shapito-shou: Lyubov i druzhba 7.3
Shapito-shou: Lyubov i druzhba
Sergey Loban
Joanna 6.9
Joanna
Feliks Falk
W imieniu diabla 5.5
W imieniu diabla W imieniu diabła
Barbara Sass
Montevideo: Taste of a Dream Montevideo, Bog te video!
Dragan Belogrlich
Leaving 5.8
Leaving Odcházení
Vaclav Gavel
Postcard Ichimai no hagaki
Kaneto Shindo
Retrace Retrace
Judit Elek
Escalade Escalade
Charlotte Silvera
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award
Elena 7.2
Elena
Andrej Zvyagincev
Winner
Undercurrent Brim
Árni Ólafur Ásgeirsson
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award
Joanna 6.9
Joanna
Feliks Falk First diploma
Winner
Revenge: A Love Story 6.8
Revenge: A Love Story Fuk sau che chi sei
Wong Ching-Po Second diploma
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Carlos Álvarez-Nóvoa
The Waves
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Urszula Grabowska
Joanna
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
Revenge: A Love Story 6.8
Revenge: A Love Story Fuk sau che chi sei
Wong Ching-Po
Winner
Revenge: A Love Story 6.8
Revenge: A Love Story Fuk sau che chi sei
Wong Ching-Po
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Documentary Competition
Hell and Back Again 6.4
Hell and Back Again
Danfung Dennis
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Perspectives Competition
Anarchy in Zirmunai Anarchija Zirmunuose
Saulius Drunga
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Short Film Competition
All nominees
The Winking Boy The Winking Boy
Alan King, Marcus Dineen
Special Jury Prize
Shapito-shou: Lyubov i druzhba 7.3
Shapito-shou: Lyubov i druzhba
Sergey Loban
Winner
Special Mention
BAgI 6.9
BAgI
Andrey Bogatyrev Perspectives Competition Jury
Winner
Sneakers Kecove
Ivan Vladimirov, Valeri Yordanov Main Competition Jury
Winner
Sneakers Kecove
Ivan Vladimirov, Valeri Yordanov Main Competition Jury
Winner
Stanislavsky Prize
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
For the outstanding achievement in the career of acting and devotion to the principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
Kommersant Weekend Prize
Heart's Boomerang 5.9
Heart's Boomerang Serdtsa bumerang
Nikolay Khomeriki
Winner
NETPAC Award
The House under the Water Khaneye zire âb
Sepideh Farsi
Winner
NETPAC Award - Special Mention
Postcard Ichimai no hagaki
Kaneto Shindo
Winner
Ang damgo ni Eleuteria Ang damgo ni Eleuteria
Remton Siega Zuasola
Winner
White As Snow Kar Beyaz
Selim Gunes
Winner
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award - Special Mention
Snowchild Snowchild
Uta Arning
Winner
