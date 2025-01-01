Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1959

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1959

Diploma
Itsuka kita michi Itsuka kita michi
Koji Shima
Winner
La sentence La sentence
Jean Valère
Winner
Golden Prize
Jago Hua Savera Jago Hua Savera
A.J. Kardar
Winner
Escape from the Shadows Útek ze stínu
Jirí Sequens
Winner
Wir Wunderkinder 7.5
Wir Wunderkinder
Kurt Hoffmann
Winner
Grand Prix
Destiny of a Man 8.0
Destiny of a Man Sudba cheloveka
Sergei Bondarchuk
Winner
All nominees
SS Strike at Dawn Kroz granje nebo
Stole Jankovic
Escape from the Shadows Útek ze stínu
Jirí Sequens
Das Lied der Matrosen Das Lied der Matrosen
Kurt Maetzig, Günter Reisch
Yesterday Tegnap
Márton Keleti
Mingea Mingea
Andrei Blaier, Sinisa Ivetici
New Story of an Old Soldier Lao bing xin zhuan
Fu Shen
Tana Tana
Kristaq Dhamo
Legend of Chunhyang Chunhyangdyun
Yong-Gyu Yoon
Cara de Fogo Cara de Fogo
Galileu Garcia
Itsuka kita michi Itsuka kita michi
Koji Shima
La sentence La sentence
Jean Valère
Jago Hua Savera Jago Hua Savera
A.J. Kardar
That Won't Keep a Sailor Down Das haut einen Seemann doch nicht um
Arthur Maria Rabenalt
Said effendi Said effendi
Kameran Husni
Summer Place Wanted Sommarnöje sökes
Hasse Ekman
A Cry from the Streets A Cry from the Streets
Lewis Gilbert
Chung mot dòng sông Chung mot dòng sông
Ky Nam Pham, Hong Nghi Nguyen
Die unvollkommene Ehe Die unvollkommene Ehe
Robert A. Stemmle
Das Lied der Matrosen Das Lied der Matrosen
Kurt Maetzig, Günter Reisch
For Whom the Sun Rises Liman tashrouk al chams
Joseph Fahdi
Forever Yours Hubb lel-abad
Yussef Shahin
India: Matri Bhumi 7.2
India: Matri Bhumi
Roberto Rossellini
The Eagle Orzel
Leonard Buczkowski
Ardyn elch Ardyn elch
Dejidiin Jigjid
The Diary of Anne Frank The Diary of Anne Frank
George Stevens
Chung mot dòng sông Chung mot dòng sông
Ky Nam Pham, Hong Nghi Nguyen
Wir Wunderkinder 7.5
Wir Wunderkinder
Kurt Hoffmann
El hambre nuestra de cada día El hambre nuestra de cada día
Rogelio A. González
Punainen viiva Punainen viiva
Matti Kassila
Jalsaghar 7.9
Jalsaghar
Satyajit Ray
Fanfare Fanfare
Bert Haanstra
Silver Prize / Actor
Wieńczysław Gliński
The Eagle
Winner
Bronislaw Pawlik
The Eagle
Winner
Aleksander Sewruk
The Eagle
Winner
Wieńczysław Gliński
The Eagle
Winner
Bronislaw Pawlik
The Eagle
Winner
Aleksander Sewruk
The Eagle
Winner
Silver Prize / Actress
Pureviin Tsevelsuren
Ardyn elch
Winner
Silver Prize / Composer
Jalsaghar 7.9
Jalsaghar
Ustad Vilayat Khan
Winner
Silver Prize / Director
Lewis Gilbert
A Cry from the Streets
Winner
Silver Prize / Director of Photography
Un-Thak Oh
Legend of Chunhyang
Winner
Silver Prize / Film
New Story of an Old Soldier Lao bing xin zhuan
Fu Shen
Winner
