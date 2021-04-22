Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Moscow International Film Festival
Events
Moscow International Film Festival 2021
All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2021
Site
Moscow, Russia
Date
22 April 2021 - 29 April 2021
Prize / Best Short Film
All nominees
The Power of Childhood
Sila dobra
Michael Avenson
Show all nominees
Prize / The Russian Documentary and Television Guild
7.1
Sabaya
Hogir Hirori
Winner
Watch trailer
Special Prize / For an Outstanding Contribution to the World Cinema
Valentin Gaft
Winner
Special Prize / For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Sergey Nikonenko
Winner
Audience Award / Main Competition
7.5
Man of God
O anthropos tou theou / Man of God
Yelena Popovic
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
5.2
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference
Leonardo Guerra Saranoli
Winner
Golden St. George / Best Film
6.3
#dogpoopgirl
Andrey Huculyak
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Santhoshathinte onnam rahasyam
Don Palathara
6.7
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Aleksei Fedorchenko
5.2
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference
Leonardo Guerra Saranoli
6.4
HIM
Han
Guro Bruusgaard
6.6
Blue Heart
Corazón azul
Miguel Coyula
5.5
The Inner Glow
Un destello interior
Luis Rodriges, Andres Eduardo Rodriges
6.6
The Belly of the Sea
El ventre del mar
Agustí Villaronga
5.5
The Inner Glow
Un destello interior
Luis Rodriges, Andres Eduardo Rodriges
6.6
The Son
Pesar / The Son
Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, Noushin Meraji
5.7
Huāngyě Kāfēi Guǎn / Cafe by the Highway
Shi Xiaofan
A Blue Flower
Plavi cvijet
Zrinko Ogresta
7.5
Man of God
O anthropos tou theou / Man of God
Yelena Popovic
6.6
The Son
Pesar / The Son
Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, Noushin Meraji
6.2
Bloodsuckers
Blutsauger
Julian Radlmaier
Show all nominees
Russian Film Critics Award / Main Competition
6.6
The Belly of the Sea
El ventre del mar
Agustí Villaronga
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Soheyl Ghannadan
The Son
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Andreea Grămoșteanu
#dogpoopgirl
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
6.7
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Winner
6.7
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Documentary Competition
7.1
Sabaya
Hogir Hirori
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Tehran Blues
Un blues para Teherán
Javier Tolentino
6.8
Captains of Za'atari
Ali El Arabi
What If? Ehud Barak on War and Peace
Ma Haya Kore Elu? Ehud Barak al Milchama VeShalom
Ran Tal
6.5
Durov
Rodion Chepel
Far Eastern Golgotha
Amurskaya golgofa
Yuliya Sergina
A Distant Thud in the Jungle
140 km à l'ouest du paradis
Céline Rouzet
Dealing with Death
Dood in de Bijlmer
Paul Rigter
Here We Move Here We Groove
Here We Move Here We Groove
Sergej Kreso
Show all nominees
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Short Film Competition
All nominees
Eggshells
Eggshells
Slava Doycheva
Agapé
Agapé
Márk Beleznai
The Hero
The Hero
Milena Dutkowska
Show all nominees
Silver St. George / Special Jury Award
6.2
Bloodsuckers
Blutsauger
Julian Radlmaier
Winner
Golden Prize / Best Foreign Language Feature award
Puglya
Puglya
Vinod Sam Peter
Winner
Grand Prix
All nominees
Archipelago
Archipel
Félix Dufour-Laperrière
Show all nominees
"The Art of Cinema" Award / Best GoPro Filming
Hocus Focus
Hocus Focus
Deb Dutta, Paierry Dodeja
Winner
NETPAC Award / NETPAC Jury Prize
6.2
Mosul, My Home
Mosul My Home
Adalet R. Garmiany
Winner
All nominees
6.6
The Son
Pesar / The Son
Noushin Meraji
6.8
Gam dou / My Prince Edward
Norris Von
5.9
Taste
Vị
Lê Bảo
7.2
Santhoshathinte onnam rahasyam
Don Palathara
5.7
Huāngyě Kāfēi Guǎn / Cafe by the Highway
Shi Xiaofan
6.7
Almost a Comedy
Ban ge xi ju
Liu Lu, Zhou Shen
ANIMA
Mo Er Dao Ga
Jinling Cao
6.7
Almost a Comedy
Ban ge xi ju
Liu Lu, Zhou Shen
The Basement
Jihasil
Yang Hyun Choi
6.7
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Aleksei Fedorchenko
6.9
Three
Ruslan Pak
Sun Children
Khorshid
Majid Majidi
Girls Always Happy
Rou qing shi
Yang Mingming
4.7
Onna-tachi
Nobuteru Uchida
Show all nominees
Award for Artistic Excellence / Artist of the year 2021
Dad
Dad
Rob Lobosco
Winner
Best Short Film
Soyka
Soyka
Anastasiya Serhiyenia
Winner
All nominees
Anyám macskája
Anyám macskája
Annabella Schnabel
Show all nominees
Year
Moscow International Film Festival 2025
Moscow International Film Festival 2024
Moscow International Film Festival 2023
Moscow International Film Festival 2022
Moscow International Film Festival 2021
Moscow International Film Festival 2020
Show all
Moscow International Film Festival 2019
Moscow International Film Festival 2018
Moscow International Film Festival 2017
Moscow International Film Festival 2016
Moscow International Film Festival 2015
Moscow International Film Festival 2014
Moscow International Film Festival 2013
Moscow International Film Festival 2012
Moscow International Film Festival 2011
Moscow International Film Festival 2010
Moscow International Film Festival 2009
Moscow International Film Festival 2008
Moscow International Film Festival 2007
Moscow International Film Festival 2006
Moscow International Film Festival 2005
Moscow International Film Festival 2004
Moscow International Film Festival 2003
Moscow International Film Festival 2002
Moscow International Film Festival 2001
Moscow International Film Festival 2000
Moscow International Film Festival 1999
Moscow International Film Festival 1997
Moscow International Film Festival 1995
Moscow International Film Festival 1993
Moscow International Film Festival 1991
Moscow International Film Festival 1989
Moscow International Film Festival 1987
Moscow International Film Festival 1985
Moscow International Film Festival 1983
Moscow International Film Festival 1981
Moscow International Film Festival 1979
Moscow International Film Festival 1977
Moscow International Film Festival 1975
Moscow International Film Festival 1973
Moscow International Film Festival 1971
Moscow International Film Festival 1969
Moscow International Film Festival 1967
Moscow International Film Festival 1965
Moscow International Film Festival 1963
Moscow International Film Festival 1961
Moscow International Film Festival 1959
Nominations
Best Short Film / Best International Short Film
Best Short Film / Out-of-Competition Program
Best Short Film
InStyle Magazine Prize
Award for Artistic Excellence / The Russian Documentary and Television Guild
Award for Artistic Excellence / Artist of the year 2021
Show all
Rodina Prize / Best Film
Chopard Talent Award / Best Actor
Europe Plus Europe
Media Forum Award / Jury Special Mention
Lifetime Achievement Award
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award - Special Mention
NETPAC Award - Special Mention
NETPAC Award / Best film
NETPAC Award
NETPAC Award / NETPAC Jury Prize
Kommersant Weekend Prize / Main Competition
Kommersant Weekend Prize
USSR Ministery of Education Award
State Tourism Comitee Honorary Diploma
"The Art of Cinema" Award / Best GoPro Filming
"The Art of Cinema" Award
Union of Writers of the URSS Award
Special Silver Prize
Special Golden Prize
Honorary Prize
Honorary Golden Prize
Golden Prize (1959-1967)
Stanislavsky Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Diploma
Special Mention / Acting
Special Mention / Best New Director
Special Mention
Special Diploma
Silver Prize / Actor
Silver Prize / Actress
Silver Prize / Composer
Silver Prize / Director of Photography
Silver Prize / Director
Silver Prize
Silver Prize / Film
Ecumenical Jury Award - Special Mention
Bronze St. George / Best Documentary
Bronze St. George / Best Actress
Bronze St. George / Best Actor
Ecumenical Jury Award / Feature Film
Ecumenical Jury Award
Andrei Tarkovsky Award
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Actress
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Actor
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Cinematographer
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Director
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Production Design
Silver Prize (1959-1967)
Grand Prix
Grand Prix / Best Director
Golden Prize
Golden Prize / Best Actress
Golden Prize / Best Actor
Golden Prize / Best Feature Film
Golden Prize / Best Foreign Language Feature award
Golden Prize / Film
Diploma / Out-of-Competition Program
Diploma
Diploma / Best Direction
Diploma / Best Script
Best Actress
Best Actor
St. Anna Award
Special Jury Prize / Children's Section
Special Jury Prize
Silver St. George / Best Documentary
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Silver St. George / Best Direction
Silver St. George / Best Russian Premiere
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Silver St. George / Best Director
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Perspectives Competition
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Documentary Competition
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Short Film Competition
Silver St. George / Special Jury Award
Russian Film Critics Award - Special Mention
Russian Film Critics Award / Perspectives Competition
Russian Film Critics Award / Main Competition
Russian Film Critics Award
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Diploma
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Documentary Film Competition
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / International Competition
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Main Competition
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Regional Votes Prize
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Russian Films
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Russian Program
Golden St. George
Golden St. George / Best Documentary
Golden St. George / Best Film
Golden St. George / Main Competition
FIPRESCI Prize / Non-Competition
FIPRESCI Prize
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Audience Award / Out-of-Competition Program
Audience Award / Documentary
Audience Award / Best of the Fest
Audience Award / Main Competition
Audience Award
Audience Award / Russian Cinema: Perspectives
Audience Award / Films Around the World
Special Prize / Best International Short Film
Special Prize / For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Special Prize / For an Outstanding Contribution to the World Cinema
Special Prize / For a Longstanding Devotion to the Art of Cinema
Special Prize / Special Prizes for An Outstanding Contribution To The World Cinema
Special Prize
Prize / The Russian Documentary and Television Guild
Prize / Best Actress
Prize / Best Actor
Prize / Best Documentary
Prize / Best Short Film
Prize / Best Director
Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree