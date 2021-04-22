Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2021

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2021

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 22 April 2021 - 29 April 2021
Prize / Best Short Film
All nominees
The Power of Childhood
The Power of Childhood Sila dobra
Michael Avenson
Prize / The Russian Documentary and Television Guild
Sabaya 7.1
Sabaya
Hogir Hirori
Winner
Watch trailer
Special Prize / For an Outstanding Contribution to the World Cinema
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Winner
Special Prize / For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Winner
Audience Award / Main Competition
Man of God 7.5
Man of God O anthropos tou theou / Man of God
Yelena Popovic
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference 5.2
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference
Leonardo Guerra Saranoli
Winner
Golden St. George / Best Film
#dogpoopgirl 6.3
#dogpoopgirl
Andrey Huculyak
Winner
All nominees
Santhoshathinte onnam rahasyam 7.2
Santhoshathinte onnam rahasyam
Don Palathara
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya 6.7
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference 5.2
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference
Leonardo Guerra Saranoli
HIM 6.4
HIM Han
Guro Bruusgaard
Blue Heart 6.6
Blue Heart Corazón azul
Miguel Coyula
The Inner Glow 5.5
The Inner Glow Un destello interior
Luis Rodriges, Andres Eduardo Rodriges
The Belly of the Sea 6.6
The Belly of the Sea El ventre del mar
Agustí Villaronga
The Inner Glow 5.5
The Inner Glow Un destello interior
Luis Rodriges, Andres Eduardo Rodriges
The Son 6.6
The Son Pesar / The Son
Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, Noushin Meraji
Huāngyě Kāfēi Guǎn / Cafe by the Highway 5.7
Huāngyě Kāfēi Guǎn / Cafe by the Highway
Shi Xiaofan
A Blue Flower Plavi cvijet
Zrinko Ogresta
Man of God 7.5
Man of God O anthropos tou theou / Man of God
Yelena Popovic
The Son 6.6
The Son Pesar / The Son
Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, Noushin Meraji
Bloodsuckers 6.2
Bloodsuckers Blutsauger
Julian Radlmaier
Russian Film Critics Award / Main Competition
The Belly of the Sea 6.6
The Belly of the Sea El ventre del mar
Agustí Villaronga
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Soheyl Ghannadan
The Son
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Andreea Grămoșteanu
#dogpoopgirl
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya 6.7
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Winner
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya 6.7
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Documentary Competition
Sabaya 7.1
Sabaya
Hogir Hirori
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Tehran Blues Un blues para Teherán
Javier Tolentino
Captains of Za'atari 6.8
Captains of Za'atari
Ali El Arabi
What If? Ehud Barak on War and Peace Ma Haya Kore Elu? Ehud Barak al Milchama VeShalom
Ran Tal
Durov 6.5
Durov
Rodion Chepel
Far Eastern Golgotha Amurskaya golgofa
Yuliya Sergina
A Distant Thud in the Jungle 140 km à l'ouest du paradis
Céline Rouzet
Dealing with Death Dood in de Bijlmer
Paul Rigter
Here We Move Here We Groove Here We Move Here We Groove
Sergej Kreso
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Short Film Competition
All nominees
Eggshells Eggshells
Slava Doycheva
Agapé Agapé
Márk Beleznai
The Hero The Hero
Milena Dutkowska
Silver St. George / Special Jury Award
Bloodsuckers 6.2
Bloodsuckers Blutsauger
Julian Radlmaier
Winner
Golden Prize / Best Foreign Language Feature award
Puglya Puglya
Vinod Sam Peter
Winner
Grand Prix
All nominees
Archipelago Archipel
Félix Dufour-Laperrière
"The Art of Cinema" Award / Best GoPro Filming
Hocus Focus Hocus Focus
Deb Dutta, Paierry Dodeja
Winner
NETPAC Award / NETPAC Jury Prize
6.2
Mosul, My Home Mosul My Home
Adalet R. Garmiany
Winner
All nominees
The Son 6.6
The Son Pesar / The Son
Noushin Meraji
Gam dou / My Prince Edward 6.8
Gam dou / My Prince Edward
Norris Von
Taste 5.9
Taste Vị
Lê Bảo
Santhoshathinte onnam rahasyam 7.2
Santhoshathinte onnam rahasyam
Don Palathara
Huāngyě Kāfēi Guǎn / Cafe by the Highway 5.7
Huāngyě Kāfēi Guǎn / Cafe by the Highway
Shi Xiaofan
Almost a Comedy 6.7
Almost a Comedy Ban ge xi ju
Liu Lu, Zhou Shen
ANIMA Mo Er Dao Ga
Jinling Cao
Almost a Comedy 6.7
Almost a Comedy Ban ge xi ju
Liu Lu, Zhou Shen
The Basement Jihasil
Yang Hyun Choi
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya 6.7
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Three 6.9
Three
Ruslan Pak
Sun Children Khorshid
Majid Majidi
Girls Always Happy Rou qing shi
Yang Mingming
Onna-tachi 4.7
Onna-tachi
Nobuteru Uchida
Award for Artistic Excellence / Artist of the year 2021
Dad Dad
Rob Lobosco
Winner
Best Short Film
Soyka Soyka
Anastasiya Serhiyenia
Winner
All nominees
Anyám macskája Anyám macskája
Annabella Schnabel
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more