"Killing Eve" is a gripping crime series about professional assassin Villanelle and MI5 agent Eve Polastri. Eve's task is to unravel Villanelle's thought process and anticipate the killer's next victims. However, Villanelle is always one step ahead and clearly enjoys her work. A passion and strange attraction ignite between these two very different women. The series has received equal praise from critics and viewers, and has been nominated multiple times for prestigious awards such as the Golden Globe and Emmy.

