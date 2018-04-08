Menu
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Killing Eve (2018 - 2022)

Killing Eve 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
TV channel BBC America
Streaming service AMC+
Runtime 32 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Killing Eve" is a gripping crime series about professional assassin Villanelle and MI5 agent Eve Polastri. Eve's task is to unravel Villanelle's thought process and anticipate the killer's next victims. However, Villanelle is always one step ahead and clearly enjoys her work. A passion and strange attraction ignite between these two very different women. The series has received equal praise from critics and viewers, and has been nominated multiple times for prestigious awards such as the Golden Globe and Emmy.
Убивая Еву - trailer четвертого сезона
Killing Eve  trailer четвертого сезона
Creator
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh Eve Polastri
Kim Bodnia
Kim Bodnia Konstantin Vasiliev
Fiona Shaw
Fiona Shaw Carolyn Martens
Steve Pemberton
Steve Pemberton Paul Bradwell
Remo Girone
Remo Girone Cesare Greco
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works
Series That Break Female Stereotypes Series That Break Female Stereotypes
TV Series About Spies and Secret Agents TV Series About Spies and Secret Agents

Series rating

8.2
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
Killing Eve - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
Killing Eve - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 8 episodes
 
Killing Eve - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 8 episodes
 
Killing Eve - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 8 episodes
 
