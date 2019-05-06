Menu
Russian
7.3 IMDb Rating: 9.3
Chernobyl

Chernobyl (2019 - 2019)

Chernobyl 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

An artistic drama about the tragedy of the city of Pripyat. The most terrifying catastrophe in human history. The powerlessness of the authorities, the disbelief of ordinary citizens, inexperience and negligence - all these are the details of one fateful Saturday night. Physicist Ulana Khomyuk decides to investigate the causes of the explosion, but in the Soviet state, it is practically impossible to do so. She seeks help from Valery Legasov and Boris Shcherbina, who, despite their social status, also face such problems.
Чернобыль - trailer первого сезона
Chernobyl  trailer первого сезона
Creator
Craig Mazin
Craig Mazin
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard Boris Shcherbina
Emily Watson
Emily Watson Ulana Khomyuk
Jared Harris
Jared Harris Valery Legasov
David Dencik
David Dencik Michail Gorbatchev
Fares Fares
Fares Fares Bacho
Series rating

7.3
10 votes
9.3 IMDb
Seasons
Chernobyl - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 5 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
ඏᏣɮūнҝ@★Ώёηηɑඏ 23 April 2021, 11:32
Есть некоторые исторические неточности, но крайне достойно
