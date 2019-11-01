Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Morning Show poster
The Morning Show poster
The Morning Show poster
The Morning Show poster
The Morning Show poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Morning Show

The Morning Show (2019 - …)

The Morning Show 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 40 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Morning Show" is one of the first dramatic series from Apple TV+. The plot revolves around a television network, whose employee becomes involved in a major scandal. Mitchell himself denies the allegations of coercing his female colleagues into relationships, using his high position. His colleague Alex realizes that it's her time to shine, and with the reputation of the show in her hands, she begins to dictate her terms to the channel's management. At the same time, a new colleague appears - a true journalist who advocates only for the truth, Bradley Jackson.
Утреннее шоу - trailer четвертого сезона
The Morning Show  trailer четвертого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Jay Carson
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Desean Terry
Desean Terry Daniel Henderson
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Alex Levy
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Bradley Jackson
Nestor Carbonell
Nestor Carbonell Yanko Flores
Steve Carell
Steve Carell Mitch Kessler
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review

"The Morning Show" season 4 new episodes release date

Революция будет показана по телевидению / The Revolution Will Be Televised
Season 4 Episode 2
24 September 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 3
1 October 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 4
8 October 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 5
15 October 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 6
22 October 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 7
29 October 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 8
5 November 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 9
12 November 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 10
19 November 2025
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
The Morning Show - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
The Morning Show - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
The Morning Show - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 10 episodes
 
The Morning Show - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews

Our Review

Television is an incredibly entertaining and ruthless phenomenon in its own absurdity, and the most absurd of all that exists on American television is the religiously revered "The Morning Show." It's not just an Apple TV series but a format with annoyingly cheerful hosts, their faces frozen in insincere grins, and guests to match, exuding rosy optimism. Although it must be said that the new season of staged "The Morning Show" comes close to its original…
Read
Ferensy 12 November 2021, 13:22
Прекрасный сериал (первый сезон). Смотрел из академического интереса. Какого либо сочувствия движение МиТу у меня не вызывает, если что.
НО. В… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Morning Show
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more