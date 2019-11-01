"The Morning Show" is one of the first dramatic series from Apple TV+. The plot revolves around a television network, whose employee becomes involved in a major scandal. Mitchell himself denies the allegations of coercing his female colleagues into relationships, using his high position. His colleague Alex realizes that it's her time to shine, and with the reputation of the show in her hands, she begins to dictate her terms to the channel's management. At the same time, a new colleague appears - a true journalist who advocates only for the truth, Bradley Jackson.
Television is an incredibly entertaining and ruthless phenomenon in its own absurdity, and the most absurd of all that exists on American television is the religiously revered "The Morning Show." It's not just an Apple TV series but a format with annoyingly cheerful hosts, their faces frozen in insincere grins, and guests to match, exuding rosy optimism. Although it must be said that the new season of staged "The Morning Show" comes close to its original…
