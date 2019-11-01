"The Morning Show" is one of the first dramatic series from Apple TV+. The plot revolves around a television network, whose employee becomes involved in a major scandal. Mitchell himself denies the allegations of coercing his female colleagues into relationships, using his high position. His colleague Alex realizes that it's her time to shine, and with the reputation of the show in her hands, she begins to dictate her terms to the channel's management. At the same time, a new colleague appears - a true journalist who advocates only for the truth, Bradley Jackson.

