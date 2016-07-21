Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Ratings
8.4
IMDb Rating: 8.7
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fleabag
Fleabag (2016 - 2019)
Fleabag
18+
Drama
Comedy
Production year
2016
Country
Great Britain
Total seasons
2 seasons
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
BBC Three
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Creator
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Cast
Cast
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Bill Paterson
Olivia Colman
Anthony Wales
Brett Gelman
Cast and Crew
TV series in
Collections
British TV Series
Series That Break Female Stereotypes
Series rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.7
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2016,
6 episodes
Season 2
2019,
6 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree