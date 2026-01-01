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Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner
Date of Birth
19 June 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Springfield, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Californication
(2007)
8.1
La Fille du Regiment
(2019)
7.9
The Kominsky Method
(2018)
Filmography
5.8
Animal Farm
Animal Farm
Animation, Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The White House Plumbers
Drama, Biography, History,
2023, USA
5.2
The Estate
The Estate
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
The Swearing Jar
The Swearing Jar
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2022, Canada
8.1
La Fille du Regiment
La Fille du Regiment
Opera
2019, USA
7.9
The Kominsky Method
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
7.7
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Biography, Documentary, History
2018,
4.1
Another Kind of Wedding
Another Kind of Wedding
Drama, Comedy
2017, Canada
Show more
News about Kathleen Turner’s private life
15 Years in the Making: Serkis’ Dark Animated 'Animal Farm' Gets Festival Debut — Orwell Goes Animated
From Middle-earth to the Animal Farm: Andy Serkis Reimagines Orwell in Animation with an Unexpected Ensemble
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