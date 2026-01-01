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Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner Kathleen Turner
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Turner

Kathleen Turner

Kathleen Turner

Date of Birth
19 June 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Springfield, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
La Fille du Regiment 8.1
La Fille du Regiment (2019)
The Kominsky Method 7.9
The Kominsky Method (2018)

Filmography

Animal Farm 5.8
Animal Farm Animal Farm
Animation, Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The White House Plumbers 6.7
The White House Plumbers
Drama, Biography, History, 2023, USA
The Estate 5.2
The Estate The Estate
Comedy 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Swearing Jar 6.2
The Swearing Jar The Swearing Jar
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2022, Canada
La Fille du Regiment 8.1
La Fille du Regiment La Fille du Regiment
Opera 2019, USA
The Kominsky Method 7.9
The Kominsky Method
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché 7.7
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Biography, Documentary, History 2018,
Another Kind of Wedding 4.1
Another Kind of Wedding Another Kind of Wedding
Drama, Comedy 2017, Canada
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News about Kathleen Turner’s private life
Andy Serkis
15 Years in the Making: Serkis’ Dark Animated 'Animal Farm' Gets Festival Debut — Orwell Goes Animated
George Orwell
From Middle-earth to the Animal Farm: Andy Serkis Reimagines Orwell in Animation with an Unexpected Ensemble
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