The venomous and amoral wife of a wealthy architect tries, any way she can, to break up the blossoming romance between her husband and his new mistress; a good-natured young widow who holds a dark past.
Zee and Co., Salvaje y peligrosa, X, Y e Z, Aru ai no subete, Gizli İlişkiler, Iks, ipsilon i Zee, Inget spel för nybörjare, Kolme rakkautta, Une belle tigresse, X Y & Zee, X Y e Zi, X Y és Zee, X Y Zee (Salvaje y peligrosa), X, Y & Zee, X, Y and Zee, X, Y i Zee, X, Y i Zet, X, Y og Z, X, Y og Zee, X, Y si Zee, X, Y und Zee, Zee and Co, Zee and Company, Η γυναίκα και ο Διάβολος, Зи и компания, Той, тя и Зи, ある愛のすべて, X, Y, & Zi, X Y and Zee
Film rating
5.9
Rate15 votes
5.8IMDb
Quotes
Zee Blakeley[to her husband]Frankly, Scarlett, I don't give a shit!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.