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Poster of X, Y and Zee
5.9
Kinoafisha Films X, Y and Zee
5.9

X, Y and Zee

, 1972
Zee and Co.
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of X, Y and Zee
5.9

Synopsis

The venomous and amoral wife of a wealthy architect tries, any way she can, to break up the blossoming romance between her husband and his new mistress; a good-natured young widow who holds a dark past.

Cast

Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Zee Blakeley
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Robert Blakeley
Susannah York
Stella
Margaret Leighton
Gladys
John Standing
John Standing
Gordon
Mary Larkin
Rita
Michael Cashman
Gavin
Gino Melvazzi
Head Waiter
Richard O'Brien
Richard O'Brien
Party Guest
James Payne
Taxi Driver
Director Brian G. Hutton
Writer Edna O'Brien
Composer Stanley Myers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1972
Online premiere 13 November 2008
World premiere 1 July 1971
Release date
21 January 1972 Russia 18+
1 July 1971 Great Britain
9 June 1972 Ireland 15
21 January 1972 Kazakhstan
24 June 1972 South Korea
21 January 1972 USA
21 January 1972 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Zee Company
Also known as
Zee and Co., Salvaje y peligrosa, X, Y e Z, Aru ai no subete, Gizli İlişkiler, Iks, ipsilon i Zee, Inget spel för nybörjare, Kolme rakkautta, Une belle tigresse, X Y & Zee, X Y e Zi, X Y és Zee, X Y Zee (Salvaje y peligrosa), X, Y & Zee, X, Y and Zee, X, Y i Zee, X, Y i Zet, X, Y og Z, X, Y og Zee, X, Y si Zee, X, Y und Zee, Zee and Co, Zee and Company, Η γυναίκα και ο Διάβολος, Зи и компания, Той, тя и Зи, ある愛のすべて, X, Y, & Zi, X Y and Zee

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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