Rating of the best films in the Family genre

Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.8
1
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, USA
8.7
2
Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure
2001, Japan
8.7
3
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation
1994, USA
8.7
4
How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family
2025, USA
8.6
5
Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short
1978, USSR
8.5
6
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama
2009, USA
8.5
7
Young Hearts
Drama, Family
2024, Belgium / Netherlands
8.5
8
WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation
2008, USA
8.5
9
Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary
2024, Russia
8.3
10
How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
8.3
11
Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy
2020, USA
8.3
12
Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation
2001, USA
8.3
13
Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family
1923, USA
8.3
14
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2011, USA / Great Britain
8.3
15
Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy
2001, USA
8.2
16
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
8.2
17
Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation
2007, USA
8.2
18
Captains Courageous
Adventure, Drama, Family
1937, USA
8.2
19
Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation
1991, USA
8.2
20
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2004, USA / Great Britain
8.1
21
Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
1992, USA
8.1
22
Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
8.1
23
It's a Wonderful Life
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi
1946, USA
8.1
24
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
2001, Great Britain / USA
8.1
25
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2005, USA / Great Britain
8.1
26
Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama
2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
8.1
27
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure
2018, USA
8.1
28
Up
Animation, Family, Adventure
2009, USA
8.1
29
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family
2010, USA
8.1
30
The Mystery of the Third Planet
Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
1981, USSR
8.1
31
Arthur the King
Family, Adventure
2024, USA
8.1
32
I've Bought Myself a Father
Comedy, Family
1963, USSR
8.1
33
Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime
1986, Japan
8.1
34
My Neighbor Totoro
Anime, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
1988, Japan
8.1
35
Mulan
Family, Animation
1998, USA
8.1
36
Welcome, or No Trespassing
Family, Comedy
1964, USSR
8.1
37
The Kid
Drama, Comedy, Family
1921, USA
8.1
38
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2010, USA / Great Britain
8.1
39
The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family
1925, USA
8.0
40
Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale
1984, USSR
8.0
41
Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family
2002, USA
8.0
42
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
8.0
43
Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family
1990, USA
8.0
44
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation
1993, USA
8.0
45
A Dog's Journey
Family
2019, USA
8.0
46
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family
2013, USA
8.0
47
Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family
2004, USA
8.0
48
Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family
2014, USA
8.0
49
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime
1989, Japan
7.9
50
Despicable Me
Family, Animation
2010, USA
7.9
51
Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family
1950, USSR
7.9
52
Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family
1957, USSR
7.9
53
The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
1939, USA
7.9
54
Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2003, USA
7.9
55
Ostrov oshibok
Animation, Short, Family
1955, USSR
7.9
56
Zakoldovannyy malchik
Family, Animation
1955, USSR
7.9
57
Cinderella
Fairy Tale, Family
1947, USSR
7.9
58
Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2017, Great Britain / France
7.8
59
Vstuplenie
Drama, Family
1963, USSR
7.8
60
Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama
1995, USA
7.8
61
The Princess Bride
Adventure, Comedy, Family
1987, USA
7.8
62
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure
2007, Great Britain / USA
7.8
63
Vasilisa the Beautiful
Fairy Tale, Family, Children's
1939, USSR
7.8
64
Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical
1953, USA
7.8
65
101 Dalmatians
Family, Adventure, Animation
1961, USA
7.8
66
Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical
1976, USSR / France / Romania
7.8
67
Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation
2013, USA
7.8
68
Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure
1997, USA
7.8
69
Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2019, USA
7.7
70
Ponyo
Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime
2008, Japan
7.7
71
Druzhok
Comedy, Family
1958, USSR
7.7
72
Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation
2010, USA
7.7
73
Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
2009, USA
7.7
74
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family
2002, USA
7.7
75
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation
2004, Russia
7.7
76
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2008, Great Britain / USA
7.7
77
Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation
1940, USA
7.7
78
National Velvet
Drama, Family, Sport
1944, USA
7.7
79
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors
Fairy Tale, Family
1963, USSR
7.7
80
Boys Town
Biography, Drama, Family
1938, USA
7.7
81
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical
1937, USA
7.7
82
Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's
2019, USA
7.6
83
Bridge to Terabithia
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2007, USA
7.6
84
Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family
2019, USA
7.6
85
The Magic Weaver
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
1959, USSR
7.6
86
Robin Hood
Adventure, Family, Romantic
1922, USA
7.6
87
Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure
2011, USA
7.6
88
Rise of the Guardians
Family, Animation, Adventure
2012, USA
7.6
89
Spread Your Wings
Adventure, Family
2019, France
7.6
90
Khokkeynyye papy
Comedy, Family, Sport
2023, Russia
7.6
91
Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic
2016, France / Great Britain
7.6
92
The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2013, USA
7.6
93
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy
2009, USA
7.6
94
Despicable Me 2
Animation, Family
2013, USA
7.6
95
Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation
2011, USA
7.6
96
The Lion King
Sci-Fi, Family
2019, USA
7.6
97
Brave
Family, Animation
2012, USA
7.6
98
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure
2016, Great Britain / USA
7.6
99
Eight Below
Adventure, Family, Drama, Romantic
2005, USA
7.6
100
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure
2006, Russia
