Rating of the best films in the Family genre

The Wild Robot 8.8
1 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Spirited Away 8.7
2 Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure 2001, Japan
The Lion King 8.7
3 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 8.7
4 How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
Troe iz Prostokvashino 8.6
5 Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short 1978, USSR
Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.5
6 Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama 2009, USA
Young Hearts 8.5
7 Young Hearts
Drama, Family 2024, Belgium / Netherlands
WALL·E 8.5
8 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
Ognennyy lis 8.5
9 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
10 How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
Soul 8.3
11 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
12 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
Safety Last! 8.3
13 Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family 1923, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
14 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Shrek 8.3
15 Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy 2001, USA
Zootopia 8.2
16 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Ratatouille 8.2
17 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Captains Courageous 8.2
18 Captains Courageous
Adventure, Drama, Family 1937, USA
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
19 Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation 1991, USA
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
20 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
Aladdin 8.1
21 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
Tangled 8.1
22 Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
It's a Wonderful Life 8.1
23 It's a Wonderful Life
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi 1946, USA
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
24 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2001, Great Britain / USA
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
25 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Landfill Harmonic 8.1
26 Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama 2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
27 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
Up 8.1
28 Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
Toy Story 3 8.1
29 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
The Mystery of the Third Planet 8.1
30 The Mystery of the Third Planet
Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 1981, USSR
Arthur the King 8.1
31 Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
I've Bought Myself a Father 8.1
32 I've Bought Myself a Father
Comedy, Family 1963, USSR
Castle in the Sky 8.1
33 Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 1986, Japan
My Neighbor Totoro 8.1
34 My Neighbor Totoro
Anime, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 1988, Japan
Mulan 8.1
35 Mulan
Family, Animation 1998, USA
Welcome, or No Trespassing 8.1
36 Welcome, or No Trespassing
Family, Comedy 1964, USSR
The Kid 8.1
37 The Kid
Drama, Comedy, Family 1921, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
38 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
The Gold Rush 8.1
39 The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family 1925, USA
Volk i telyonok 8.0
40 Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 1984, USSR
Ice Age 8.0
41 Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
42 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Home Alone 8.0
43 Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family 1990, USA
The Nightmare Before Christmas 8.0
44 The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation 1993, USA
A Dog's Journey 8.0
45 A Dog's Journey
Family 2019, USA
Frozen 8.0
46 Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
Shrek 2 8.0
47 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Big Hero 6 8.0
48 Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service 8.0
49 Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime 1989, Japan
Despicable Me 7.9
50 Despicable Me
Family, Animation 2010, USA
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.9
51 Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family 1950, USSR
Snezhnaya koroleva 7.9
52 Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family 1957, USSR
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
53 The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 1939, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
54 Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Ostrov oshibok 7.9
55 Ostrov oshibok
Animation, Short, Family 1955, USSR
Zakoldovannyy malchik 7.9
56 Zakoldovannyy malchik
Family, Animation 1955, USSR
Cinderella 7.9
57 Cinderella
Fairy Tale, Family 1947, USSR
Paddington 2 7.9
58 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Vstuplenie 7.8
59 Vstuplenie
Drama, Family 1963, USSR
Jumanji 7.8
60 Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama 1995, USA
The Princess Bride 7.8
61 The Princess Bride
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1987, USA
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
62 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Vasilisa the Beautiful 7.8
63 Vasilisa the Beautiful
Fairy Tale, Family, Children's 1939, USSR
Peter Pan 7.8
64 Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical 1953, USA
101 Dalmatians 7.8
65 101 Dalmatians
Family, Adventure, Animation 1961, USA
Ma-ma 7.8
66 Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical 1976, USSR / France / Romania
Monsters University 7.8
67 Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
Anastasia 7.8
68 Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure 1997, USA
Onward 7.8
69 Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
Ponyo 7.7
70 Ponyo
Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 2008, Japan
Druzhok 7.7
71 Druzhok
Comedy, Family 1958, USSR
Megamind 7.7
72 Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation 2010, USA
Coraline 7.7
73 Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
74 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family 2002, USA
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey 7.7
75 Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation 2004, Russia
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
76 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Pinocchio 7.7
77 Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation 1940, USA
National Velvet 7.7
78 National Velvet
Drama, Family, Sport 1944, USA
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors 7.7
79 Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors
Fairy Tale, Family 1963, USSR
Boys Town 7.7
80 Boys Town
Biography, Drama, Family 1938, USA
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
81 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical 1937, USA
Frozen 2 7.7
82 Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
Bridge to Terabithia 7.6
83 Bridge to Terabithia
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2007, USA
Toy Story 4 7.6
84 Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA
The Magic Weaver 7.6
85 The Magic Weaver
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 1959, USSR
Robin Hood 7.6
86 Robin Hood
Adventure, Family, Romantic 1922, USA
Rio 7.6
87 Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Rise of the Guardians 7.6
88 Rise of the Guardians
Family, Animation, Adventure 2012, USA
Spread Your Wings 7.6
89 Spread Your Wings
Adventure, Family 2019, France
Khokkeynyye papy 7.6
90 Khokkeynyye papy
Comedy, Family, Sport 2023, Russia
Two Is a Family 7.6
91 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
The Croods 7.6
92 The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2013, USA
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 7.6
93 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy 2009, USA
Despicable Me 2 7.6
94 Despicable Me 2
Animation, Family 2013, USA
Rango 7.6
95 Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation 2011, USA
The Lion King 7.6
96 The Lion King
Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA
Brave 7.6
97 Brave
Family, Animation 2012, USA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
98 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Eight Below 7.6
99 Eight Below
Adventure, Family, Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych 7.6
100 Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure 2006, Russia
