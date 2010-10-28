[Metro Man crashes into the observatory, but finds no one present]

Megamind [from projector] Over here, old friend! In case you've noticed, you've fallen right into my trap!

Metro Man You can't trap justice! It's an idea, a BELIEF!

Megamind Even the most heartfelt belief can get corroded over time!

Metro Man Justice is a non-corrosive metal!

Megamind But metals can be melted, by the heat of revanchge!

Metro Man It's REVENGE, and it's best served cold!

Megamind But it can be easily reheated, in the microwave of evil!

Metro Man Well, I think your warranty's about to expire!

Megamind Maybe I got an extended warranty!

Metro Man Warranties are invalid, if used beyond their intended purpose!

Roxanne Ritchi [exasperated] Girls, girls, you're both pretty! Can I go home now?