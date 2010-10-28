[Metro Man crashes into the observatory, but finds no one present]
Megamind
[from projector]
Over here, old friend! In case you've noticed, you've fallen right into my trap!
Metro Man
You can't trap justice! It's an idea, a BELIEF!
Megamind
Even the most heartfelt belief can get corroded over time!
Metro Man
Justice is a non-corrosive metal!
Megamind
But metals can be melted, by the heat of revanchge!
Metro Man
It's REVENGE, and it's best served cold!
Megamind
But it can be easily reheated, in the microwave of evil!
Metro Man
Well, I think your warranty's about to expire!
Megamind
Maybe I got an extended warranty!
Metro Man
Warranties are invalid, if used beyond their intended purpose!
Roxanne Ritchi
[exasperated]
Girls, girls, you're both pretty! Can I go home now?
Megamind
Of course. That is, if Metro Man can withstand the full, concentrated power OF THE SUN! FIRE!