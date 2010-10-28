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Poster of Megamind
7.7
Megamind - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Megamind
7.7

Megamind

, 2010
Megamind
USA / Comedy, Family, Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Megamind
7.7
Megamind - Dubbed trailer
Megamind  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

The supervillain Megamind finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. But without a hero, he loses all purpose and must find new meaning to his life.

Cast

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Metro Man
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
Megamind
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill
Tighten
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
Roxanne Ritchi
Aramis Knight
David Cross
David Cross
Minion
Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
Bernard
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux
Megamind's Father
Jessica Schulte
Jessica Schulte
Megamind's Mother
Tom McGrath
Tom McGrath
Prison Guard
Tom McGrath
Tom McGrath
Prison Guard
Emily Nordwind
Lady Scott
Director Tom McGrath
Writer Alan Schoolcraft, Brent Simons
Composer Lorne Balfe, Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 2 December 2010
World premiere 28 October 2010
Release date
28 October 2010 Russia Централ Партнершип 0+
3 December 2010 Australia
28 October 2010 Belarus
3 December 2010 Brazil
17 December 2010 Bulgaria
2 December 2010 Czechia
16 December 2010 Denmark
17 December 2010 Estonia
25 December 2010 Finland
15 December 2010 France
1 December 2010 Germany
3 December 2010 Great Britain
16 December 2010 Greece
23 December 2010 Hong Kong I
3 December 2010 Ireland
17 December 2010 Italy
28 October 2010 Kazakhstan
15 December 2010 Netherlands
9 December 2010 New Zealand PG
25 December 2010 Norway
1 December 2010 Portugal
2 December 2010 Slovakia
13 January 2011 South Korea
3 December 2010 Spain
25 December 2010 Sweden
4 November 2010 USA
28 October 2010 Ukraine
12 November 2010 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Budget $130,000,000
Worldwide Gross $321,885,765
Production DreamWorks Animation, Pacific Data Images (PDI), Red Hour Films
Also known as
Megamind, Megamente, Мегамозг, Мегаум, Kẻ Xấu Đẹp Trai, MaksimUm, Master Mind, Mega moah, Megaagy, Megahjerne, Megalofyis, Megamaindas, Megamainds, Megameel, Megamente 3D, Megamind in 3-D, Megamind: Superschurk, Megamiya, Megamocny, Megamozog, Megamysl, Megaum, Megazeka, Meqabeyin, Oobermind, Μεγαλοφυής, Мегами, Мегамозок, メガマインド, 毛百萬, 超级大坏蛋, 麥克邁：超能壞蛋, Megamind 3D, Người Hùng Bất Đắc Dĩ, 메가 마인드

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 85 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  567 In the Comedy genre  121 In the Family genre  66 In the Animation genre  95 In films of USA  380 In films of 2010  14

Film Trailers

All trailers
Megamind - Dubbed trailer
Megamind Dubbed trailer
Megamind - Dubbed trailer 2
Megamind Dubbed trailer 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Megamind

Quotes

[Metro Man crashes into the observatory, but finds no one present]
Megamind [from projector] Over here, old friend! In case you've noticed, you've fallen right into my trap!
Metro Man You can't trap justice! It's an idea, a BELIEF!
Megamind Even the most heartfelt belief can get corroded over time!
Metro Man Justice is a non-corrosive metal!
Megamind But metals can be melted, by the heat of revanchge!
Metro Man It's REVENGE, and it's best served cold!
Megamind But it can be easily reheated, in the microwave of evil!
Metro Man Well, I think your warranty's about to expire!
Megamind Maybe I got an extended warranty!
Metro Man Warranties are invalid, if used beyond their intended purpose!
Roxanne Ritchi [exasperated] Girls, girls, you're both pretty! Can I go home now?
Megamind Of course. That is, if Metro Man can withstand the full, concentrated power OF THE SUN! FIRE!
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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