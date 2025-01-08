Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of When Cats Fly
8.9
When Cats Fly - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films When Cats Fly
8.9

When Cats Fly

, 2025
When Cats Fly
USA / Family / 18+
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of When Cats Fly
8.9
Going 0
Not going 0
When Cats Fly - Dubbed trailer
When Cats Fly  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Skateboarding kids unite to rescue a cat shelter by creating viral videos of the felines. 11-year-old Rennie leads the charge, with the mission to find homes for adult cats. Challenges arise as they race against the clock.

Cast

Alyssa Kalchbrenner
Rennie
Hilary Williams
Catalina
Shane Kenyon
James
Kai Edgar
Malcolm
Brixton McMillin
Cam
Rue Grey Hufana
Jaxon
Rio Lewis
Maya
Kynlee Heiman
Zoe
Paula Anglin
Rosa
Stephen Spencer
Martin
Stephanie Lee Bourgeois
Mari Joy
Director Stuart Hynson Culpepper, Karin Diann Williams, Stuart Hynson Culpepper Karin Diann Williams
Writer Stuart Hynson Culpepper, Karin Diann Williams
Composer Sylvana Joyce
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 January 2025
Release date
4 June 2026 Kazakhstan 6+
Worldwide Gross $1,272
Production Culpepper Williams
Also known as
When Cats Fly

Film rating

8.9
Rate 10 votes
8.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
When Cats Fly - Dubbed trailer
When Cats Fly Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more