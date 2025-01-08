Skateboarding kids unite to rescue a cat shelter by creating viral videos of the felines. 11-year-old Rennie leads the charge, with the mission to find homes for adult cats. Challenges arise as they race against the clock.
Cast
Alyssa Kalchbrenner
Rennie
Hilary Williams
Catalina
Shane Kenyon
James
Kai Edgar
Malcolm
Brixton McMillin
Cam
Rue Grey Hufana
Jaxon
Rio Lewis
Maya
Kynlee Heiman
Zoe
Paula Anglin
Rosa
Stephen Spencer
Martin
Stephanie Lee Bourgeois
Mari Joy
DirectorStuart Hynson Culpepper, Karin Diann Williams, Stuart Hynson Culpepper Karin Diann Williams
WriterStuart Hynson Culpepper, Karin Diann Williams