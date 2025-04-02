Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Tickets from 190 ₽
Going 756
Not going 37
Kinoafisha Films How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon
Tickets from 190 ₽
Going 756
Not going 37

Synopsis

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart, defying centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

How to Train Your Dragon - trailer 2
How to Train Your Dragon  trailer 2
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 July 2025
World premiere 2 April 2025
Release date
14 June 2025 Russia
12 June 2025 American Samoa
12 June 2025 Australia
12 June 2025 Austria
27 June 2025 Bangladesh
11 June 2025 Belgium
12 June 2025 Brazil
13 June 2025 Bulgaria
13 June 2025 Canada
12 June 2025 Chile TE+7
13 June 2025 China
12 June 2025 Colombia
12 June 2025 Croatia o.A.
12 June 2025 Czechia
12 June 2025 Dominican Republic
13 June 2025 Estonia
13 June 2025 Finland
11 June 2025 France
12 June 2025 Germany
13 June 2025 Great Britain
12 June 2025 Greece
12 June 2025 Guatemala
12 June 2025 Hong Kong
12 June 2025 Hungary 12
12 June 2025 Iceland 9 year age limit
13 June 2025 India
11 June 2025 Indonesia
13 June 2025 Ireland PG
12 June 2025 Israel
13 June 2025 Italy
5 September 2025 Japan
12 June 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
7 June 2025 Kyrgyzstan
13 June 2025 Latvia N7
13 June 2025 Lithuania
12 June 2025 Macao B
12 June 2025 Malaysia
12 June 2025 Mexico
7 June 2025 Moldova AG
12 June 2025 Montenegro o.A.
12 June 2025 Netherlands
12 June 2025 New Zealand
13 June 2025 Norway 9
13 June 2025 Pakistan
12 June 2025 Peru
11 June 2025 Philippines
13 June 2025 Poland
12 June 2025 Portugal
12 June 2025 Puerto Rico PG
13 June 2025 Romania
13 June 2025 Saudi Arabia
12 June 2025 Serbia o.A.
12 June 2025 Singapore
12 June 2025 Slovakia 12
13 June 2025 South Africa
11 June 2025 South Korea
13 June 2025 Spain
13 June 2025 Sweden
12 June 2025 Switzerland
13 June 2025 Taiwan, Province of China
11 June 2025 Thailand
13 June 2025 Turkey
12 June 2025 UAE 18TC
13 June 2025 USA
12 June 2025 Ukraine
12 June 2025 Uzbekistan
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $634,817,638
Production Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Marc Platt Productions
Also known as
How to Train Your Dragon, Cómo entrenar a tu dragón, Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht, Dragons, Как приручить дракона, Ako si vycvičiť draka, Bí Kíp Luyện Rồng, Como Treinar o Seu Dragão, Como Treinares o Teu Dragão, Cum să îți dresezi dragonul, Deuraegon gildeuridagi, Dragetreneren, Dragon Trainer, Draktränaren, Ejderhanı Nasıl Eğitirsin, Ha'Drakon Ha'Rishon Shelli, Hoe Tem Je Een Draak, Így neveld a sárkányodat, Jak vycvičit draka, Jak wytresować smoka, Kaip prisijaukinti slibiną, Kako da dresirate svog zmaja, Kuidas taltsutada lohet, Näin koulutat lohikäärmeesi, Sådan træner du din drage, Πώς να εκπαιδεύσετε τον δράκο σας, Как да си дресираш дракон, Як приборкати дракона, हाउ टू ट्रेन योर ड्रैगन, ヒックとドラゴン, 新·驯龙高手, 馴龍記, 馴龍高手
Director
Dean DeBlois
Dean DeBlois
Cast
Mason Thames
Mason Thames
Nico Parker
Nico Parker
Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler
Julian Dennison
Julian Dennison
Bronwyn James
Bronwyn James
Cast and Crew
Similar films for How to Train Your Dragon
Dragonkeeper 5.8
Dragonkeeper (2024)
Masters of the Universe 0.0
Masters of the Universe (2026)
Film in Collections
Films about Ancient and Modern Tribes Films about Ancient and Modern Tribes
Films about Dragons Films about Dragons
How to Train Your Dragon Movies In Order How to Train Your Dragon Movies In Order

Film rating

8.7
Rate 173 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  26 In the Action genre  10 In the Adventure genre  11 In the Family genre  4 In films of USA  16
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Chas Kino Bibirevo
14:00
Chas kino Sviblovo
13:50
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
kimo777 24 June 2025, 01:24
Посмотрел с огромным удовольствием. Подбор актеров, спецэффекты - всё на уровне. И особое спасибо авторам за бережное отношение к оригинальному… Read more…
furletowav 1 July 2025, 23:12
Сегодня сходили на данный фильм, испытали очень яркие эмоции от просмотра данной адаптации, очень порадовал актёрский состав, а так же сюжет, который… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
How to Train Your Dragon - trailer 2
How to Train Your Dragon Trailer 2
How to Train Your Dragon - trailer
How to Train Your Dragon Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«How to Train Your Dragon» now playing

Tomorrow 23 Wed 24 Thu 25 Fri 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for How to Train Your Dragon? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Chas Kino Bibirevo
Bibirevo
2D
14:00
Chas kino Sviblovo
Sviblovo
2D
13:50
KINOgrad g. Moskovskiy, ul. Habarova, 2, TRK «Novomoskovskiy»
2D
10:35 14:00
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more