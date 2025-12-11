Cartoon reviews
In order to save the deceased Cheng Xiaoshi, Lu Guang returns to the very beginning, retracing the path of destiny from the start. However, a photograph containing clues about Cheng Xiaoshi's parents suddenly surfaces at the Time Photo Studio. Determined to uncover the truth, Lu Guang sets out with Cheng Xiaoshi to Bridon. There, they encounter seemingly friendly top model Xia Fei, the eccentric leader of Chinatown, Vein, and the mysteriously reappearing Liu Xiao... Surrounded by people with hidden motives, can Lu Guang break free from the fated deadlock?
|11 December 2025
|Russia
|Русский репортаж