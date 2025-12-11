Menu
Poster of Link Click: Bridon Arc - The Movie
8.8 IMDb Rating: 9
Kinoafisha Films Link Click: Bridon Arc - The Movie

Link Click: Bridon Arc - The Movie

Link Click: Bridon Arc - The Movie 18+
Synopsis

In order to save the deceased Cheng Xiaoshi, Lu Guang returns to the very beginning, retracing the path of destiny from the start. However, a photograph containing clues about Cheng Xiaoshi's parents suddenly surfaces at the Time Photo Studio. Determined to uncover the truth, Lu Guang sets out with Cheng Xiaoshi to Bridon. There, they encounter seemingly friendly top model Xia Fei, the eccentric leader of Chinatown, Vein, and the mysteriously reappearing Liu Xiao... Surrounded by people with hidden motives, can Lu Guang break free from the fated deadlock?

 
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 11 December 2025
Release date
11 December 2025 Russia Русский репортаж
Budget 20,000,000 CNY
Production Bilibili Group
Also known as
Link Click: Bridon Arc - The Movie, Агент времени. Глава Инду. Фильм
Director
Li Haoling
Li Haoling
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

8.8
Rate 30 votes
9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  11
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
