Poster of Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat 2
Synopsis

The fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Mortal Kombat II - trailer
Mortal Kombat II  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 Australia MA 15+
23 October 2025 Brazil
23 October 2025 Croatia o.A.
23 October 2025 Czechia
23 October 2025 Dominican Republic
22 October 2025 France
23 October 2025 Germany
24 October 2025 Great Britain
23 October 2025 Iceland Unrated
24 October 2025 Ireland 15A
23 October 2025 Israel
24 October 2025 Latvia N16
24 October 2025 Lithuania
23 October 2025 Malaysia
23 October 2025 Mexico C
23 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
22 October 2025 Philippines R-18
14 May 2026 Puerto Rico R
23 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
23 October 2025 Singapore
24 October 2025 South Africa
24 October 2025 Spain
23 October 2025 Thailand
24 October 2025 Turkey
24 October 2025 USA
23 October 2025 Ukraine 16+
14 May 2026 Virgin Islands (U.S.) R
Budget $68,000,000
Production New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, Broken Road Productions
Also known as
Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat II: Cuộc Chiến Sinh Tử, Mortal Kombat II., Ölümcül Dövüş II, Мортал Камбат II, Мортал Комбат 2, Мортал Комбат II, モータルコンバット2, 真人快打Ⅱ
Director
Simon McQuoid
Simon McQuoid
Cast
Karl Urban
Karl Urban
Damon Herriman
Damon Herriman
Hiroyuki Sanada
Hiroyuki Sanada
Lewis Tan
Lewis Tan
Jessica McNamee
Jessica McNamee
Film rating

Quotes
[from trailer]
Kano Are you shitting me? You don't have any powers?
Johnny Cage Just incredibly handsome.
Mortal Kombat II - trailer
Mortal Kombat II Trailer
