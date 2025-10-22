[from trailer]
Kano Are you shitting me? You don't have any powers?
Johnny Cage Just incredibly handsome.
The fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.
|23 October 2025
|Australia
|MA 15+
|23 October 2025
|Brazil
|23 October 2025
|Croatia
|o.A.
|23 October 2025
|Czechia
|23 October 2025
|Dominican Republic
|22 October 2025
|France
|23 October 2025
|Germany
|24 October 2025
|Great Britain
|23 October 2025
|Iceland
|Unrated
|24 October 2025
|Ireland
|15A
|23 October 2025
|Israel
|24 October 2025
|Latvia
|N16
|24 October 2025
|Lithuania
|23 October 2025
|Malaysia
|23 October 2025
|Mexico
|C
|23 October 2025
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|22 October 2025
|Philippines
|R-18
|14 May 2026
|Puerto Rico
|R
|23 October 2025
|Serbia
|o.A.
|23 October 2025
|Singapore
|24 October 2025
|South Africa
|24 October 2025
|Spain
|23 October 2025
|Thailand
|24 October 2025
|Turkey
|24 October 2025
|USA
|23 October 2025
|Ukraine
|16+
|14 May 2026
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|R