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Poster of Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
6.8
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
6.8

Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer

, 2026
Rise of the Conqueror
USA, Uzbekistan / Action, Adventure, History
Trailers
Going 37
Not going 3
Poster of Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
6.8
Going 37
Not going 3
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer - Dubbed trailer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In the 14th-century, as the Silk Road crumbles and rival factions tear the land apart, fearless warrior Timur emerges from exile. Stripped of everything, he fights to unite the fractured kingdoms, using strategy and sheer will to carve an empire from chaos. Undefeated in battle and widely regarded as one of history’s greatest military leaders and tacticians, not to mention one of its most brutal, Timur would found the Timurid Empire, which ruled over modern-day Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia.

Cast

Mahesh Jadu
Mahesh Jadu
Hussayn
Yulduz Rajabova
Yulduz Rajabova
Aljai
Joshua Jo
Joshua Jo
Ilias
Dulguun Odkhuu
Dulguun Odkhuu
Sarai
Sanzhar Madi
Sanzhar Madi
Jasur
Arazou
Arazou
Banu
Paul Marlon
Paul Marlon
James
Umit Ulgen
Umit Ulgen
Baraka
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Abu Shihab
Yerkebulan Daiyrov
Yerkebulan Daiyrov
Zhandos Aibassov
Zhandos Aibassov
Maruf Otajonov
Maruf Otajonov
Director Jacob Schwarz
Writer Matthew Greene, Christian Mortensen, Jacob Schwarz
Composer Jonathan Keith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Uzbekistan
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 14 April 2026
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026 Russia Ray of Sun Pictures
9 April 2026 Kazakhstan 16+
9 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan 16+
10 April 2026 Turkey 13+
2 April 2026 Uzbekistan 16+
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $175,297
Production Mystery Box
Also known as
Rise of the Conqueror, Amir Temur, El último conquistador, Narodziny Imperium, O Último Conquistador, Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conqueror, Timur: Bir Fatih'in Yükselişi, Тамерлан, Темірлан, Tamerlan, Rise of the Conquerer, Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, Timur, Temurlang, Амир Тимур, 帖木儿:征服者崛起, 征服者崛起

Film rating

6.8
Rate 20 votes
6.1 IMDb
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In overall ranking  2234 In the Action genre  507 In the Adventure genre  452 In the History genre  88 In films of USA  1359 In films of Uzbekistan  1 In films of 2026  49
Updated 22 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer - Dubbed trailer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Dubbed trailer
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