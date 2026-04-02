In the 14th-century, as the Silk Road crumbles and rival factions tear the land apart, fearless warrior Timur emerges from exile. Stripped of everything, he fights to unite the fractured kingdoms, using strategy and sheer will to carve an empire from chaos. Undefeated in battle and widely regarded as one of history’s greatest military leaders and tacticians, not to mention one of its most brutal, Timur would found the Timurid Empire, which ruled over modern-day Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia.
Rise of the Conqueror, Amir Temur, El último conquistador, Narodziny Imperium, O Último Conquistador, Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conqueror, Timur: Bir Fatih'in Yükselişi, Тамерлан, Темірлан, Tamerlan, Rise of the Conquerer, Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, Timur, Temurlang, Амир Тимур, 帖木儿:征服者崛起, 征服者崛起