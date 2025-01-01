Menu
Adventure
Levsha
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026
Russia
Production
Legio Felix
Also known as
Levsha, Левша
Director
Vladimir Besedin
Cast
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Fedor Fedotov
Leonela Manturova
Yan Tsapnik
Aleksei Guskov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Levsha
Trailer
0
0
