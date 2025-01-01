Menu
Russian
Poster of Levsha
1 poster
Levsha

Levsha

Levsha
Going 8
Not going 6
Levsha - trailer
Levsha  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026 Russia
Production Legio Felix
Also known as
Levsha, Левша
Director
Vladimir Besedin
Cast
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Fedor Fedotov
Leonela Manturova
Yan Tsapnik
Aleksei Guskov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
0 vote
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Levsha - trailer
Levsha Trailer
