Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Prostokvashino
1 poster
Going 86
Not going 19
Kinoafisha Films Prostokvashino

Prostokvashino

Dyadya Fedor, pes i kot
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 86
Not going 19
Prostokvashino - trailer
Prostokvashino  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Production K.B.A., Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Prostokvashino, Дядя Федор, пес и кот, Простоквашино
Director
Sarik Andreasyan
Sarik Andreasyan
Cast
Ivan Okhlobystin
Ivan Okhlobystin
Roman Pankov
Anton Tabakov
Anton Tabakov
Liza Moryak
Liza Moryak
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Марк Легенда Пельменей 26 June 2025, 20:23
Актëров можно было бы и получше набрать, Охлобыстина это не касается
Николай Морозов 27 August 2025, 17:16
Я пока что не решил. Но возможно пойду на этот фильм.
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Prostokvashino - trailer
Prostokvashino Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more