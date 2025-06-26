Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
Dyadya Fedor, pes i kot
Adventure
Family
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Production
K.B.A., Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Prostokvashino, Дядя Федор, пес и кот, Простоквашино
Director
Sarik Andreasyan
Cast
Ivan Okhlobystin
Roman Pankov
Anton Tabakov
Liza Moryak
Pavel Priluchnyy
Film rating
0.0
Rate
4
votes
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Марк Легенда Пельменей
26 June 2025, 20:23
Актëров можно было бы и получше набрать, Охлобыстина это не касается
Николай Морозов
27 August 2025, 17:16
Я пока что не решил. Но возможно пойду на этот фильм.
Film Trailers
Prostokvashino
Trailer
3
0
