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7.2
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Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead
7.2
Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead
, 2026
The Islander
Croatia, USA, Serbia / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
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7.2
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Synopsis
Centuries after the Great Flood, riders compete in death races on the water to secure shelter for their people behind the walls of Argos. Rebellious storm riders Neb and Ana look to uncover hidden truths by breaking through the storm.
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Cast
Marco Ilsø
Billy Barratt
Gilles Geary
Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
Ivana Dudić
Goran Bogdan
Director
Zoran Lisinac
,
Domagoj Mazuran
Writer
Neb Chupin
,
Zoran Lisinac
,
Domagoj Mazuran
Composer
Lior Rosner
,
Erick Schroder
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Croatia / USA / Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
14 April 2026
World premiere
13 March 2026
Release date
9 April 2026
Croatia
o.A.
9 April 2026
Montenegro
o.A.
9 April 2026
Serbia
o.A.
13 March 2026
USA
Worldwide Gross
$26,293
Production
Fig Production Group, Garden of Titans, Intermarium Media
Also known as
The Islander, Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead, Gospodar oluje: Legenda o Hammerheadu
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
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