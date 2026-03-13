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Poster of Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead
7.2

Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead

, 2026
The Islander
Croatia, USA, Serbia / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead
7.2
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Centuries after the Great Flood, riders compete in death races on the water to secure shelter for their people behind the walls of Argos. Rebellious storm riders Neb and Ana look to uncover hidden truths by breaking through the storm.

Cast

Marco Ilsø
Billy Barratt
Billy Barratt
Gilles Geary
Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
Ivana Dudić
Goran Bogdan
Director Zoran Lisinac, Domagoj Mazuran
Writer Neb Chupin, Zoran Lisinac, Domagoj Mazuran
Composer Lior Rosner, Erick Schroder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / USA / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 14 April 2026
World premiere 13 March 2026
Release date
9 April 2026 Croatia o.A.
9 April 2026 Montenegro o.A.
9 April 2026 Serbia o.A.
13 March 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $26,293
Production Fig Production Group, Garden of Titans, Intermarium Media
Also known as
The Islander, Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead, Gospodar oluje: Legenda o Hammerheadu

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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