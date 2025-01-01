Menu
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
Thriller
Synopsis
A dysfunctional couple head to a remote cabin to “reconnect”, but each has secret intentions to kill the other.
Country
USA / Canada
Production year
2026
World premiere
14 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026
Russia
Production
XYZ Films, 74 Entertainment, 87North
Also known as
Over Your Dead Body, The Trip, Viagem Sem Retorno
Director
Jorma Taccone
Cast
Timothy Olyphant
Samara Weaving
Juliette Lewis
Jason Segel
Paul Guilfoyle
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
