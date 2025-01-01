Menu
Over Your Dead Body

Over Your Dead Body

Over Your Dead Body
Synopsis

A dysfunctional couple head to a remote cabin to “reconnect”, but each has secret intentions to kill the other.
Country USA / Canada
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026 Russia
Production XYZ Films, 74 Entertainment, 87North
Also known as
Over Your Dead Body, The Trip, Viagem Sem Retorno
Director
Jorma Taccone
Cast
Timothy Olyphant
Timothy Olyphant
Samara Weaving
Samara Weaving
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis
Jason Segel
Jason Segel
Paul Guilfoyle
Paul Guilfoyle
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
