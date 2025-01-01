Menu
No poster for this film
Going
97
Not going
20
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Production
K.B.A.
Also known as
Domovyonok Kuzya 2, Домовёнок Кузя 2
Director
Viktor Lakisov
Cast
Ekaterina Stulova
Sofiya Petrova
Ivan Okhlobystin
Mark Bogatyrev
Oleg Komarov
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
