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Poster of Kassa nevest
7.3
Kassa nevest - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kassa nevest
7.3

Kassa nevest

, 2026
Russia / Romantic, Comedy
Trailers
Going 20
Not going 7
Poster of Kassa nevest
7.3
Going 20
Not going 7
Kassa nevest - Trailer
Kassa nevest  Trailer

Cast

Alex Sparrow
Alex Sparrow
Lavrik
Egor Druzhinin
Egor Druzhinin
Boltsman
Roman Mayakin
Roman Mayakin
Karp
Anna Bogomolova
Anna Bogomolova
Varya
Olga Tumaykina
Olga Tumaykina
Mama Vari
Sergey Epishev
Sergey Epishev
Kharvikov
Ekaterina Morgunova
Ekaterina Morgunova
Zoya
Snezhana Samokhina
Snezhana Samokhina
Agnessa
Elena Makhova
Elena Makhova
Vasilisa
Dmitry Brauer
Dmitry Brauer
Glavar
Grigoriy Abdulov
Pozharnyy
Boris Smolkin
Boris Smolkin
Starichok-general
Director Ruslan Balttser
Writer Igor Bagaturiya, Alla Guseva, Andrey Nikiforov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 July 2026
Release date
2 July 2026 Russia КАРО Премьер
Worldwide Gross $77,991
Production Kinostudiya Imeni M. Gorkogo, Monumental vizhn
Also known as
Kassa nevest, Касса невест, Московская касса невест

Film rating

7.3
Rate 56 votes
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In overall ranking  1386 In the Romantic genre  185 In the Comedy genre  317 In films of Russia  110 In films of 2026  32
Updated 24 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Kassa nevest - Trailer
Kassa nevest Trailer
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