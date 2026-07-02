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Kassa nevest
7.3
Kassa nevest
, 2026
Russia / Romantic, Comedy
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20
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7
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7.3
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Kassa nevest
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Alex Sparrow
Lavrik
Egor Druzhinin
Boltsman
Roman Mayakin
Karp
Anna Bogomolova
Varya
Olga Tumaykina
Mama Vari
Sergey Epishev
Kharvikov
Ekaterina Morgunova
Zoya
Snezhana Samokhina
Agnessa
Elena Makhova
Vasilisa
Dmitry Brauer
Glavar
Grigoriy Abdulov
Pozharnyy
Boris Smolkin
Starichok-general
Director
Ruslan Balttser
Writer
Igor Bagaturiya
,
Alla Guseva
,
Andrey Nikiforov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
2 July 2026
Release date
2 July 2026
Russia
КАРО Премьер
Worldwide Gross
$77,991
Production
Kinostudiya Imeni M. Gorkogo, Monumental vizhn
Also known as
Kassa nevest, Касса невест, Московская касса невест
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
56
votes
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1386
In the Romantic genre
185
In the Comedy genre
317
In films of Russia
110
In films of 2026
32
Updated 24 July 2026
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