Kinoafisha Films The Dish

The Dish

Untitled Steven Spielberg´s Event Film Amblin Universal
Synopsis

N/A
Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 May 2026
Release date
15 May 2026 Turkey
15 May 2026 USA
12 June 2026 Ukraine
Production Amblin Entertainment, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Untitled Steven Spielberg Amblin Universal Event Film, The Dish, Untitled Steven Spielberg Project, Untitled Steven Spielberg's Event Film Amblin Universal, Untitled Steven Spielberg/David Koepp event movie
Director
Steven Spielberg
Cast
Emily Blunt
Josh O'Connor
Eve Hewson
Colin Firth
Colman Domingo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
