Cast & Crew
Going
0
Not going
0
The Dish
The Dish
Untitled Steven Spielberg´s Event Film Amblin Universal
Sci-Fi
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
N/A
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
15 May 2026
Release date
15 May 2026
Turkey
15 May 2026
USA
12 June 2026
Ukraine
Production
Amblin Entertainment, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Untitled Steven Spielberg Amblin Universal Event Film, The Dish, Untitled Steven Spielberg Project, Untitled Steven Spielberg's Event Film Amblin Universal, Untitled Steven Spielberg/David Koepp event movie
Director
Steven Spielberg
Cast
Emily Blunt
Josh O'Connor
Eve Hewson
Colin Firth
Colman Domingo
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
