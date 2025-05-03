Menu
2 posters
Buratino
Buratino
Buratino
trailer 2
trailer 2
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
Production
Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Vodorod
Also known as
Buratino, Буратино
Director
Igor Voloshin
Cast
Vitaliya Kornienko
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Alexander Petrov
Ruzil Minekaev
Mark Eydelshteyn
Formula Kino TsDM
13:20
from 900 ₽
15:40
from 900 ₽
18:00
from 900 ₽
20:20
from 900 ₽
22:40
from 900 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
11:30
from 900 ₽
12:40
from 3700 ₽
13:50
from 900 ₽
16:10
from 900 ₽
17:25
from 3700 ₽
18:30
from 900 ₽
1 January
from 600 ₽
2 January
from 380 ₽
3 January
from 380 ₽
4 January
from 380 ₽
5 January
from 380 ₽
6 January
from 380 ₽
7 January
from 540 ₽
Film Reviews
Марк Петриенко
3 May 2025, 09:23
Ооо дааааа🥵
Опять у российских киматогрофов нет идей и по этому будет переснимать старые советские мултфильмы и фильмы🥵🥵❤️🔥❤️🔥
lifeinna89
29 June 2025, 01:32
Какого же страшного Буратино создали .
Film Trailers
Buratino
Trailer 2
0
0
Buratino
Trailer 1
1
0
Stills
«Buratino» now playing
Thu
1
Fri
2
Sat
3
Sun
4
Mon
5
Tue
6
Wed
7
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
13:20
from 900 ₽
15:40
from 900 ₽
18:00
from 900 ₽
20:20
from 900 ₽
22:40
from 900 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
11:30
from 900 ₽
12:40
from 3700 ₽
13:50
from 900 ₽
16:10
from 900 ₽
17:25
from 3700 ₽
18:30
from 900 ₽
20:50
from 900 ₽
23:10
from 900 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
11:20
from 900 ₽
13:40
from 900 ₽
16:00
from 900 ₽
18:20
from 900 ₽
20:40
from 900 ₽
23:00
from 900 ₽
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Опять у российских киматогрофов нет идей и по этому будет переснимать старые советские мултфильмы и фильмы🥵🥵❤️🔥❤️🔥