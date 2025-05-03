Menu
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
Buratino

Buratino
Buratino - trailer 2
Buratino  trailer 2
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Production Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Vodorod
Also known as
Buratino, Буратино
Director
Igor Voloshin
Igor Voloshin
Cast
Vitaliya Kornienko
Vitaliya Kornienko
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Alexander Petrov
Alexander Petrov
Ruzil Minekaev
Ruzil Minekaev
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
Write review
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
13:20 from 900 ₽ 15:40 from 900 ₽ 18:00 from 900 ₽ 20:20 from 900 ₽ 22:40 from 900 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
11:30 from 900 ₽ 12:40 from 3700 ₽ 13:50 from 900 ₽ 16:10 from 900 ₽ 17:25 from 3700 ₽ 18:30 from 900 ₽
Film Reviews
Марк Петриенко 3 May 2025, 09:23
Ооо дааааа🥵
Опять у российских киматогрофов нет идей и по этому будет переснимать старые советские мултфильмы и фильмы🥵🥵❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥
lifeinna89 29 June 2025, 01:32
Какого же страшного Буратино создали .
Reviews
Film Trailers
Buratino - trailer 2
Buratino Trailer 2
Buratino - trailer 1
Buratino Trailer 1
Stills

«Buratino» now playing

Thu 1 Fri 2 Sat 3 Sun 4 Mon 5 Tue 6 Wed 7
Format
Group Screenings
Legend
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
13:20 from 900 ₽ 15:40 from 900 ₽ 18:00 from 900 ₽ 20:20 from 900 ₽ 22:40 from 900 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
11:30 from 900 ₽ 12:40 from 3700 ₽ 13:50 from 900 ₽ 16:10 from 900 ₽ 17:25 from 3700 ₽ 18:30 from 900 ₽ 20:50 from 900 ₽ 23:10 from 900 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
11:20 from 900 ₽ 13:40 from 900 ₽ 16:00 from 900 ₽ 18:20 from 900 ₽ 20:40 from 900 ₽ 23:00 from 900 ₽
