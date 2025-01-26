Menu
Films
Kholop 3
Comedy
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
12 June 2026
Release date
12 June 2026
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Budget
1,200,000,000 RUR
Production
Central Partnership Productions, MEM Cinema Production, Yellow, Black & White
Also known as
Kholop 3, Холоп 3
Director
Klim Shipenko
Cast
Pavel Priluchnyy
Milos Bikovic
Kristina Asmus
Ivan Okhlobystin
Mariya Mironova
Cast and Crew
Film Reviews
Yulia Sandler
26 January 2025, 20:10
Отвратительно, просто взяли и скопировали 1 часть(((, до мелочей, считаю что такое вообще нельзя в прокат допускать!!! Наглость высшего класса!!!
Владимир Котолепс
25 January 2025, 21:00
Фильм Холоп 3 по сравнению с другими частями вообще не пошел. Турки ничего не могли своего придумать, только как скопировать первую часть.
