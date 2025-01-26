Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 9
Not going 4
Kinoafisha Films Kholop 3

Kholop 3

Kholop 3
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 9
Not going 4
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 June 2026
Release date
12 June 2026 Russia Централ Партнершип
Budget 1,200,000,000 RUR
Production Central Partnership Productions, MEM Cinema Production, Yellow, Black & White
Also known as
Kholop 3, Холоп 3
Director
Klim Shipenko
Klim Shipenko
Cast
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic
Kristina Asmus
Kristina Asmus
Ivan Okhlobystin
Ivan Okhlobystin
Mariya Mironova
Mariya Mironova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Yulia Sandler 26 January 2025, 20:10
Отвратительно, просто взяли и скопировали 1 часть(((, до мелочей, считаю что такое вообще нельзя в прокат допускать!!! Наглость высшего класса!!!
Владимир Котолепс 25 January 2025, 21:00
Фильм Холоп 3 по сравнению с другими частями вообще не пошел. Турки ничего не могли своего придумать, только как скопировать первую часть.
Reviews Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more