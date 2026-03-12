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Poster of Chernyy dvor v kino
7.1
Chernyy dvor v kino - российский trailer
Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino
7.1

Chernyy dvor v kino

, 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan / Crime, Drama
Tickets Trailers
Going 189
Not going 6
Tickets
Poster of Chernyy dvor v kino
7.1
Tickets
Going 189
Not going 6
Chernyy dvor v kino - российский trailer
Chernyy dvor v kino  российский trailer

Cast

Rauan Ahmedov
Rauan Ahmedov
Ruzil Minekaev
Ruzil Minekaev
Aybar Saly
Aybar Saly
Akzhol Primbetov
Akzhol Primbetov
Damir Amangeldin
Damir Amangeldin
Meerim Atantaeva
Meerim Atantaeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 March 2026
Release date
23 April 2026 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
12 March 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
12 March 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
19 March 2026 Uzbekistan

Film rating

7.1
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In overall ranking  1703 In the Crime genre  146 In the Drama genre  767 In films of Kazakhstan  13 In films of Kyrgyzstan  4 In films of 2026  23

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Sinema Park Mosfilm
19:30 from 900 ₽
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
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Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D
19:30 from 900 ₽
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