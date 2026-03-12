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7.1
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Chernyy dvor v kino
7.1
Chernyy dvor v kino
, 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan / Crime, Drama
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7.1
Tickets
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Chernyy dvor v kino
российский trailer
российский trailer
Cast
Rauan Ahmedov
Ruzil Minekaev
Aybar Saly
Akzhol Primbetov
Damir Amangeldin
Meerim Atantaeva
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
12 March 2026
Release date
23 April 2026
Russia
Кино.Арт.Про
12 March 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
12 March 2026
Kyrgyzstan
18+
19 March 2026
Uzbekistan
Film rating
7.1
Rate
20
votes
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1703
In the Crime genre
146
In the Drama genre
767
In films of Kazakhstan
13
In films of Kyrgyzstan
4
In films of 2026
23
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Chernyy dvor v kino
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g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
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