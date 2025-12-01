Menu
Uvolit Zhoru

Uvolit Zhoru

Uvolit Zhoru
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 25 December 2025
Release date
25 December 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
Production Vice Films
Also known as
Uvolit Zhoru, Уволить Жору
Director
Maryus Vaysberg
Maryus Vaysberg
Cast
Danila Kozlovsky
Danila Kozlovsky
Mihail Galustyan
Mihail Galustyan
Elena Fomina
Vadim Andreev
Vadim Andreev
Sergei Kolesnikov
Sergei Kolesnikov
Cast and Crew
