Will, a small goat with big dreams gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball!"
ProductionColumbia Pictures, Modern Magic, Sony Pictures Animation
Also known as
GOAT, Goat: Мечтай по-крупному, G.O.A.T. - Bock auf Grosse Sprünge, GOAT - Bäst i världen, GOAT - Drøm stort, Goat - rêver plus haut, GOAT - Will, a bajnok, GOAT: Como cabras, GOAT: La cabra que cambió el juego, GOAT: Sogna in grande, Um Cabra Bom de Bola, Väike kits. Suur mäng, Wielka mała koza, К.О.З.А - Крутой Отличный Зоркий Американец, गोट