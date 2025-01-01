Menu
GOAT

GOAT

GOAT
Synopsis

Will, a small goat with big dreams gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball!"
GOAT - trailer
GOAT  trailer
Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026 Lithuania
Production Columbia Pictures, Modern Magic, Sony Pictures Animation
Also known as
GOAT, Goat: Мечтай по-крупному, G.O.A.T. - Bock auf Grosse Sprünge, GOAT - Bäst i världen, GOAT - Drøm stort, Goat - rêver plus haut, GOAT - Will, a bajnok, GOAT: Como cabras, GOAT: La cabra que cambió el juego, GOAT: Sogna in grande, Um Cabra Bom de Bola, Väike kits. Suur mäng, Wielka mała koza, К.О.З.А - Крутой Отличный Зоркий Американец, गोट
Director
Tyree Dillihay
Adam Rosette
Cast
Rachna Vasavada
David Harbour
David Harbour
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

Cartoon reviews
Film Trailers
GOAT - trailer
GOAT Trailer
