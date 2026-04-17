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6.5
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Otets
6.5
Otets
, 2026
Otets
Russia / Drama, War
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20
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3
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6.5
Going
20
Not going
3
Otets
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Ilya Shakunov
Gavriil Sobinov
Roman Vasiliev
Vladislav Tiron
Ekaterina Channova
Alina Dulova
Nikita Tarasov
Tatyana Yakovenko
Dmitriy Sutyrin
Egor Abramov
Maksim Vazhov
Olga Kalashnikova
Nikita Stolyarov
Director
Pavel Ivanov
Writer
Pavel Ivanov
,
Oleg Pavlovich
,
Oleg Pukhnavtsev
,
Elena Tsventukh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
30 May 2026
World premiere
17 April 2026
Release date
7 May 2026
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
Worldwide Gross
$242,106
Production
Kinomir, ON Media
Also known as
Otets, The Father, Отец
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
20
votes
5.3
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2760
In the Drama genre
1112
In the War genre
109
In films of Russia
362
In films of 2026
59
Updated 29 May 2026
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Otets
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