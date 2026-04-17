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Poster of Otets
6.5
Otets - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Otets
6.5

Otets

, 2026
Otets
Russia / Drama, War
Trailers
Going 20
Not going 3
Poster of Otets
6.5
Going 20
Not going 3
Otets - Trailer
Otets  Trailer

Cast

Ilya Shakunov
Ilya Shakunov
Gavriil Sobinov
Roman Vasiliev
Roman Vasiliev
Vladislav Tiron
Vladislav Tiron
Ekaterina Channova
Ekaterina Channova
Alina Dulova
Nikita Tarasov
Nikita Tarasov
Tatyana Yakovenko
Tatyana Yakovenko
Dmitriy Sutyrin
Dmitriy Sutyrin
Egor Abramov
Egor Abramov
Maksim Vazhov
Olga Kalashnikova
Olga Kalashnikova
Nikita Stolyarov
Director Pavel Ivanov
Writer Pavel Ivanov, Oleg Pavlovich, Oleg Pukhnavtsev, Elena Tsventukh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 30 May 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
7 May 2026 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Worldwide Gross $242,106
Production Kinomir, ON Media
Also known as
Otets, The Father, Отец

Film rating

6.5
Rate 20 votes
5.3 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2760 In the Drama genre  1112 In the War genre  109 In films of Russia  362 In films of 2026  59
Updated 29 May 2026

Film Trailers

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Otets - Trailer
Otets Trailer
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