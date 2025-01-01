Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2
Synopsis

Miranda's career goes into decline, forcing her to go face-to-face with Emily, now a major executive at a luxury group, whose advertising dollars Miranda desperately needs. 
Country USA
Production year 2026
Production 20th Century Studios, Wendy Finerman Productions
Also known as
The Devil Wears Prada 2, O Diabo Veste Prada 2, Дьявол носит Prada 2
Director
David Frankel
David Frankel
Cast
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Cast and Crew

