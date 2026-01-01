Menu
Apex
Apex
Action
Thriller
Synopsis
A woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.
Apex
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
24 April 2026
World premiere
24 April 2026
Production
Chernin Entertainment, Ian Bryce Productions, Netflix
Also known as
Apex, Csúcsragadozó, O Jogo do Predador, 巅峰猎杀
Director
Baltasar Kormákur
Cast
Charlize Theron
Taron Egerton
Eric Bana
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
