Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Apex
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Apex

Apex

Apex
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.
Apex - teaser
Apex  teaser
Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 24 April 2026
World premiere 24 April 2026
Production Chernin Entertainment, Ian Bryce Productions, Netflix
Also known as
Apex, Csúcsragadozó, O Jogo do Predador, 巅峰猎杀
Director
Baltasar Kormákur
Baltasar Kormákur
Cast
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Taron Egerton
Taron Egerton
Eric Bana
Eric Bana
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Apex - teaser
Apex Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more