Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Tvoe serdce budet razbito

Tvoe serdce budet razbito

Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Production year 2026
Production All Media, Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Tvoe serdtse budet razbito, Твое сердце будет разбито
Director
Mihail Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Marina Perova 20 December 2024, 16:36
Читала книгу, очень интересная, является одной из самых популярных книг в России за 2024 год! Надеюсь, что будет снята организация, очень хочу посмотреть! Фанаты Анны Джейн с нетерпением ждут!!!!
Киноафиша.инфо 20 December 2024, 20:29
Мы не фанаты Анны Джейн, но тоже ждём!
Reviews Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more