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Robonyanya
3.9
Robonyanya
, 2026
Russia / Comedy, Family
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3.9
Tickets
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19
Robonyanya
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Eva Smirnova
Zlata
Olga Tumaykina
Andrey Pynzaru
Denis Kukoyaka
Timofey Zaytsev
Dava
Milana Khametova
Elena Kukoyaka
Milana Makarova
Sonya
Vasilisa Kukoyaka
Nikita Konkin
Nikita Rodionov
Stas
Director
Maks Maksimov
Writer
Maksim Kazantsev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
31 May 2026
Release date
18 June 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Worldwide Gross
$1,174,905
Production
Big Screen Production, Kinotsekh, Welcome Media
Also known as
Robonyanya, Робоняня
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Film rating
3.9
Rate
22
votes
1.8
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3954
In the Comedy genre
1121
In the Family genre
385
In films of Russia
763
In films of 2026
91
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Robonyanya
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