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Poster of Robonyanya
3.9
Robonyanya - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Robonyanya
3.9

Robonyanya

, 2026
Russia / Comedy, Family
Tickets Trailers
Going 49
Not going 19
Tickets
Poster of Robonyanya
3.9
Tickets
Going 49
Not going 19
Robonyanya - Trailer
Robonyanya  Trailer

Cast

Eva Smirnova
Eva Smirnova
Zlata
Olga Tumaykina
Olga Tumaykina
Andrey Pynzaru
Andrey Pynzaru
Denis Kukoyaka
Denis Kukoyaka
Timofey Zaytsev
Timofey Zaytsev
Dava
Dava
Milana Khametova
Milana Khametova
Elena Kukoyaka
Milana Makarova
Sonya
Vasilisa Kukoyaka
Nikita Konkin
Nikita Konkin
Nikita Rodionov
Stas
Director Maks Maksimov
Writer Maksim Kazantsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 31 May 2026
Release date
18 June 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Worldwide Gross $1,174,905
Production Big Screen Production, Kinotsekh, Welcome Media
Also known as
Robonyanya, Робоняня

Film rating

3.9
Rate 22 votes
1.8 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3954 In the Comedy genre  1121 In the Family genre  385 In films of Russia  763 In films of 2026  91

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