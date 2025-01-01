Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
David is tasked to deliver a mysterious package from South America, only to find out he is carrying a baby Marsupilami!
Expand
Country
Belgium / France
Production year
2026
World premiere
4 February 2026
Release date
4 February 2026
Russia
Production
Artémis Productions, Baf Prod, Edition Dupuis
Also known as
Marsupilami
Director
Philippe Lacheau
Cast
Philippe Lacheau
Jamel Debbouze
Tarek Boudali
Élodie Fontan
Julien Arruti
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree