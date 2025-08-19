Menu
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Family
Fantasy
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Budget
700,000,000 RUR
Production
K.B.A., KION Film, MTS Media
Also known as
Skazka o tsare Saltane, Сказка о царе Салтане
Director
Sarik Andreasyan
Cast
Pavel Priluchnyy
Aleksey Onezhen
Liza Moryak
Alisa Kot
Vladimir Sychev
Similar films for Skazka o tsare Saltane
7.7
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka
(2023)
6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
(2018)
0.0
Skazki Pushkina. Skazka o care Saltane
(2017)
7.4
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
(1984)
7.1
Ruslan and Ludmila
(1972)
7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
(1966)
7.9
Skazka o rybake i rybke
(1950)
6.7
Skazka o tsare Saltane
(1943)
6.8
Ruslan and Ludmila
(1938)
7.4
Skazka o rybake i rybke
(1937)
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Слава Крулатов
19 August 2025, 18:35
Посмотрел кадры со съемок - размах и эпик, все как и должно быть. Фильм попадает в список ожидаемых заслуженно
Марк Легенда Пельменей
7 July 2025, 10:40
Надеюсь хоть это будет похоже на оригинальную сказку.
Film Trailers
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Trailer
Stills
