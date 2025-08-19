Menu
Poster of Skazka o tsare Saltane
1 poster
Going 43
Not going 15
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o tsare Saltane

Skazka o tsare Saltane

Skazka o tsare Saltane
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Budget 700,000,000 RUR
Production K.B.A., KION Film, MTS Media
Also known as
Skazka o tsare Saltane, Сказка о царе Салтане
Director
Sarik Andreasyan
Sarik Andreasyan
Cast
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy
Aleksey Onezhen
Aleksey Onezhen
Liza Moryak
Liza Moryak
Alisa Kot
Vladimir Sychev
Vladimir Sychev
Similar films for Skazka o tsare Saltane
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka 7.7
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka (2023)
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса 6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса (2018)
0.0
Skazki Pushkina. Skazka o care Saltane (2017)
The Tale of Tsar Saltan 7.4
The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1984)
Ruslan and Ludmila 7.1
Ruslan and Ludmila (1972)
The Tale of Tsar Saltan 7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1966)
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.9
Skazka o rybake i rybke (1950)
6.7
Skazka o tsare Saltane (1943)
Ruslan and Ludmila 6.8
Ruslan and Ludmila (1938)
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.4
Skazka o rybake i rybke (1937)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Слава Крулатов 19 August 2025, 18:35
Посмотрел кадры со съемок - размах и эпик, все как и должно быть. Фильм попадает в список ожидаемых заслуженно
Марк Легенда Пельменей 7 July 2025, 10:40
Надеюсь хоть это будет похоже на оригинальную сказку.
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Skazka o tsare Saltane - trailer
Skazka o tsare Saltane Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
