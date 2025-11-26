Menu
Kinoafisha Films Litvyak

Litvyak

Litvyak
Synopsis

Lydia Litvyak - Soviet fighter pilot. Ace. Hero. In the world ranking of female combat pilots - the first line. Her name has been there since August 1943. And probably forever. For almost eighty years past, none of the female aces have come close to such a combat account. Unless, of course, excluding Katerina Budanova, a fellow soldier and Lily’s best friend. Katya is the second line. Their regiment flew on Yak-1 fighters. He covered attack aircraft, transporters and ground troops. They fought over Stalingrad, Rostov and Mius Front. They converged in battles with German fighters, bombers and scouts. They returned from combat sorties with empty tanks and holes, fell on enemy territory, burned and sat on their belly, saved friends, suffered losses, were injured and returned to duty ... They won and became legends. On the first of August 1943, Lilya Litvyak was incomplete for 22 years. That day, her plane took off for the last time and remained in the sky forever...
Litvyak - teaser
Litvyak  teaser
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 April 2026
Release date
30 April 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Production Panfilov's Twenty Eight
Also known as
Litvyak, Литвяк
Director
Andrey Shalopa
Andrey Shalopa
Cast
Evgeny Tkachuk
Evgeny Tkachuk
Polina Chernyshova
Polina Chernyshova
Pyotr Rykov
Pyotr Rykov
Viktoriya Solovyova
Viktoriya Solovyova
Polina Puškaruk
Polina Puškaruk
