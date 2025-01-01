Menu
Masters of the Universe

Masters of the Universe
Synopsis

He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, goes against the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull.
Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 June 2026
Release date
5 June 2026 USA
5 June 2026 Ukraine
Production Escape Artists, Mattel Studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Masters of the Universe, Grayskull, He-Man, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Les Maîtres de l'univers, Mestres do Universo, Vládcovia vesmíru
Director
Travis Knight
Travis Knight
Cast
Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine
Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes
Alison Brie
Alison Brie
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
0.0
