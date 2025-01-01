Menu
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
Sci-Fi
Fantasy
Action
Synopsis
He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, goes against the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull.
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
5 June 2026
Release date
5 June 2026
USA
5 June 2026
Ukraine
Production
Escape Artists, Mattel Studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Masters of the Universe, Grayskull, He-Man, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Les Maîtres de l'univers, Mestres do Universo, Vládcovia vesmíru
Director
Travis Knight
Cast
Nicholas Galitzine
Camila Mendes
Alison Brie
Jared Leto
Similar films for Masters of the Universe
8.7
How to Train Your Dragon
(2025)
0.0
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1
(2025)
8.2
Transformers One
(2024)
7.9
Mufasa: The Lion King
(2024)
0.0
Detective Pikachu 2
(2024)
5.9
The Tiger's Apprentice
(2024)
0.0
National Treasure 3
6.6
The Lost City
(2022)
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
